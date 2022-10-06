Best MLB Parlay for today (+351) featuring Shohei Ohtani & Corbin Burnes - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action on the last day of the regular season, there are plenty of parlays to be made. Let's go through the best three-leg parlay (+351) to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, October 5.

MLB Parlay Leg #1: Diamondbacks Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-175)

The Arizona Diamondbacks were shut out last night, and they didn't even manage to hit off starter Eric Lauer through six innings. Tonight, they'll face one of the best pitchers in the league in Corbin Burnes, last year's NL Cy Young Winner.

Milwaukee is one game behind the Phillies for the final wild-card spot. They'll need to win, and they'll need a Phillies loss to set up a tiebreaker game. The Brewers will treat today's contest as a playoff game with their season on the line.

Expect Burnes and the Brewers' bullpen to shut down an Arizona offense that ranks 21st in OPS and 27th in batting average.

MLB Parlay Leg #2: Angels First 5 Innings -0.5 (-145)

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for Los Angeles Angels' season finale. He's put up elite numbers offensively and as a pitcher, especially in the second half. Since the All-Star break, his ERA is a minuscule 2.31, and his club has won each of his six starts.

The Athletics, on the other hand, will go with Ken Waldichuk, who is in his first big league season, where he currently has a 6.18 ERA. Back the Angels at home here to lead after five as they've been excellent against Oakland in recent history.

MLB Parlay Leg #3: Mariners Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-143)

The Seattle Mariners are set to head to the Rogers Centre on Friday to play a best-of-three wild card round series against the Blue Jays. They'll finish off the MLB season today, though, against one of the worst teams in the majors.

The Tigers' starter Tyler Alexander has had his ups and downs, but lately, he's had his struggles. In his last seven starts, his ERA is 5.91, which bodes well for Seattle hitters this afternoon. The Mariners have scored 16 runs over their last two games, so expect them to plate at least four runners today in game 162.

