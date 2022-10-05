Best MLB Parlay for tonight (+365) - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

Every MLB team is in action today, and below we'll go through the best teams to target to add to your bet slips. Below, we'll guide you through the best picks tonight for this three-leg + parlay.

MLB Parlay Leg #1: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers NRFI (-165)

The Diamondbacks and Brewers square off tonight in Milwaukee, with the home side's season hanging by a thread. If the Brewers lose any of their remaining games, or if the Phillies win any of theirs, Milwaukee will be officially out of playoff contention. The "Brew Crew" will have to battle tonight against Zac Gallen, one of the best pitchers in the league. Gallen has a minuscule 1.67 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over his last 15 starts. He shut out Milwaukee's lineup over seven frames at the beginning of September. Arizona averaged 0.33 runs in the first inning while on the road, and they'll face lefty Eric Lauer. Lauer has held the opposition scoreless in the first frame 13 times out of his previous 16 starts, and he tossed a quality start versus the Diamondbacks last time out. Expect six quick outs here with two strong starters on the hill.

MLB Parlay Leg #2: Atlanta Braves First 5 Innings ML (-145)

The Braves have been one of the best hitting teams in the league this year, especially against southpaws. Tonight, Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett gets the start. While he's been good, Atlanta needs this game to hold off the second-place New York Mets. Odorizzi has been up and down with Atlanta since getting shipped over from Houston. If he gets into any trouble early, the bullpen will come in right away. The Braves should lead after five after getting shut out last night as it's unlikely they will drop two in a row against Miami.

MLB Parlay Leg #3: St. Louis Cardinals Team Total Over

The Cardinals have had a great season and the Pirates' expected starter tonight is JT Brubaker, who has had little success against St. Louis' lineup. He has a 5.65 ERA against the Cards in three outings. However, his lifetime ERA balloons to 5.92 against his division foes. Expect the Cardinals to be able to muster four runs off of Brubaker and a subpar Pirates pitching staff on Tuesday.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay Odds: +365

