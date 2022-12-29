Best NBA Bets for Today: New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Memphis Grizzlies

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Thursday, December 29th, with 12 teams in action. Let's take a closer look at New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: New York Knicks -4.5 (-110)

The 18-17 New York Knicks have struggled, losing their last four games. They are coming off a heartbreaking loss in which they blew a big lead late in the fourth quarter. The Knicks have struggled lately. Despite their recent troubles, they are still an above average team on both sides of the ball. They rank 12th in points per game, ninth in offensive rating, 13th in opponents points per game, and tenth in defensive rating. The same is not true for their opponent, San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have been poor on the offensive, ranking 24th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating. They have been even worse on the other side of the court. The team ranks 30th in both opponent points per game and defensive rating. Look for the Knicks to take advantage and win by at least five points.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-108)

The 22-13 Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, thanks to a strong defense that leads the league in opponent points per game and defensive rating. While the Cavaliers have not found the same success offensively, they will face an Indiana Pacers defense that has struggled. Furthermore, the Pacers, who Cleveland beat less than two weeks ago, may be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Look for the Cavaliers to take advantage and snap a two-game skid by defeating Indiana by at least six points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Memphis Grizzlies -3 (-110)

The 20-13 Memphis Grizzlies have struggled recently, losing four of their past five games after enjoying a seven-game winning streak. The Grizzlies, who have been a top-ten unit on both sides of the ball, will face a Toronto Raptors team that has struggled all season to the tune of a 15-19 record. Toronto have lost seven of their past nine games. Look for the Grizzlies to turn things around by beating the Raptors by at least four points.

