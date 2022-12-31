Best NBA Parlay Today: Ja Morant & More (+74) - December 31 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The NBA is ready for a good night of action on Saturday (December 31), as we have nine games scheduled for action.

Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's game featuring Ja Morant, Brooklyn Nets, and Julius Randle.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Ja Morant Under 26.5 Points (-105)

Ja Morant is one of the most electric scorers in the NBA this season, but going up against the New Orleans Pelicans seems to be a tough ask for him to reach his season average.

In Morant's previous nine games, he is only averaging 23.1 points and that means things are going to be tougher. Morant seems to be doing a lot better passing the basketball, dishing out 17 assists last time out.

Go with the under in his points total as the Pelicans are going to focus on him getting the ball out of his hands.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Brooklyn Nets -7 (-105)

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of, if not the best teams in the entire NBA lately as they have won 10 consecutive games heading into this road game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Brooklyn is 2-0 this season against Charlotte and lately, they are on two different levels. Looking at the defense in the previous few games, the Nets are allowing 108 points in their last three games while the Hornets are giving up 119.3 points in their previous four games.

Brooklyn is 4-1-1 ATS in their last six road games against Charlotte as well so take the Nets laying these points on the road.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Julius Randle Over 10.5 Rebounds (-130)

Julius Randle will be taking on the Houston Rockets tonight and he has been a force on the glass as of late. In his last 10 games, Randle is averaging 12.1 total rebounds so he is going to be active on that side.

Both teams are going to miss shots as they are third and fourth in terms of rebounds per game respectively. He has seemed to find his groove down low so go with over on the rebounds in this game.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +479

