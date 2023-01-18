Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Domantas Sabonis & More - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There are nine NBA games on the schedule today, which means plenty of players will get the chance to shine tonight. Let's look at some of the best player props available for tonight's games.

NBA Player Prop #1: Domantas Sabonis Over 43.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-120)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

Domantas Sabonis is having a tremendous season, and that includes two dominant performances against the Lakers in the past month. Despite fouling out, Sabonis finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Lakers on January 7th. On December 21st, he finished with 13 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists against them. He's finished with 44 or more combined total points, rebounds, and assists in four of his last five games played. Tonight should mark another great performance.

NBA Player Prop #2: Julius Randle Over 12.5 Rebounds (-110)

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ New York Knicks

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Julius Randle has been a force on the glass in January so far. He is averaging a mere 10.6 rebounds per game for the season, but this month he's been grabbing 14.8 per contest. He's finished with 13 or more boards in every game but one. Against the Wizards last Friday, Randle had a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double in a Knicks victory. Expect him to continue being aggressive on the glass tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Jordan Clarkson Over 21.5 Points (-105)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 09:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Vivint Arena

Jordan Clarkson has put up at least 21 points in his last four games. He has also terrorized the Clippers this season. In three games against Los Angeles, he has averaged 27.3 points per game, considerably higher than his 21.1 average for the season.

He has improved considerably with each game. In the first game, he scored 23, he had 26 in the second game, and finished with 33 points in the third meeting. The third game was in Utah, the same venue as tonight. Clarkson should get plenty of buckets tonight.

