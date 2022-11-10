The Arizona Cardinals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a game between two NFC West rivals, both of whom are trying to save their season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense have been as erratic as any in the league.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams continue to self-destruct, blowing a lead last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loser of this one can pack their bags for the off-season.

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks:

Cash Games: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $7.2K, FanDuel $7.8K)

With his ability as a runner, Kyler Murray has a significantly higher upside than his counterpart, Matthew Stafford. The Arizona Cardinals coaching staff must be willing to get Murray involved as a runner to his ceiling.

Tournaments: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (Draftkings $5.6K, FanDuel $6.7K)

If the Rams' offense figures it out in 2022, it will be on the right arm of Matthew Stafford. The Rams' running game is putrid and lacks any explosive plays.

Sean McVay and the Rams coaching staff do an outstanding job of moving Cooper Kupp around the offensive formation and scheming him open against any defense.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $6.3K)

James Conner returned last week and received the lions share of the workload in the Cardinals' backfield. Conner doesn't offer much juice, but he does bring multiple-score upside to the table.

Tournament: Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.1K)

I mentioned earlier how poor the Rams' running game has been, which means no one wants to play them in DFS. If somehow they can figure it out, Darrell Henderson Jr. is the most likely Rams' back to find the end zone.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $9K, FanDuel $9.2K)

Make sure to play Cooper Kupp every week in Cash games. We have not seen a more dominant receiver in DFS in recent memory. Kupp brings an expensive price tag but lives up to it every week.

Tournament: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $8.3K)

The Rams' defensive backfield bleeds fantasy points. DeAndre Hopkins has already shown us what the ceiling for him looks like since he returned from a six-game suspension. Fire Hopkins back up this week, as he should receive double-digit targets in this one.

