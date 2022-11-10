Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is having one of the worst seasons so far as his team sits at the bottom of the NFC West. As the league enters Week 10, worrisome problems have risen for the Cardinals.

Murray has been listed as questionable after the team's week 9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks because he is suffering from a hamstring injury and did not take part in Wednesday's teams' practice session. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but even if it is a hamstring sprain, he will most likely miss Sunday's game.

Kyler Murray hasn't missed a single game this season, and in nine games he has thrown for 2,168 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions and has attempted 360 passes, out of which 240 were completed. He is also Arizona’s leading rusher this season, gaining 359 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams in their week 10 game on Sunday. The team are 3-6 this season and are looking for a major comeback in the tournament. But without their leading signal caller, can they win the upcoming games?

If Murray is ruled out, then his veteran backup QB Colt McCoy will start for the Cardinals. McCoy hasn't played a single game this season, but he is experienced enough to handle pressure in such situations.

Last year, McCoy started in three games where he threw for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He had a pass completion rate of 74.7 and won two games out of the three.

Kyler Murray timeline

The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He is currently playing his fourth season with the Cardinals and so far has recorded 13,648 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions.

In 2019, he started in all games for the Cardinals and threw for 3722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and was voted the Offensive Player of the Year. In the last three seasons, he has thrown for more than 3500 yards and 20+ passing touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 3787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season and helped the Cardinals enter the Playoffs.

