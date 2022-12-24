Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals - December 25 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals. The Buccaneers remain in a fierce NFC South battle, while the Arizona Cardinals are a franchise in turmoil over the direction of their team.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $K)

Tom Brady hasn't been great in 2022. The match-up with the Cardinals should provide ample opportunity for a ceiling performance from the future Hall-of-Famer.

Tournaments: Trace McSorley, QB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $K)

It will be tough for DFS players to play 3rd string QB Trace McSorley against a Buccaneers' defense desperate for a win.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $K)

James Conner continues to dominate the workload for the Arizona Cardinals offense. I imagine that new QB Trace McSorley will also dump the ball off underneath to an open James Conner.

The Buccaneers pose a rough match-up for the Cardinals back, but as in all things DFS, volume is king.

Tournament: Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $K)

I expected rookie back Rachaad White to begin to dominate touches in the Buccaneers' backfield. The trend suggested this would play out, but it has not been the case.

Leonard Fournette remains in a regular role. If I had to choose a Buccaneers' backfield mate for a DFS tournament, the choice would be Fournette.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $K)

Chris Godwin has been the most consistent pass-catcher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2nd half of the 2022 season. Tom Brady hasn't been effective in throwing the ball down the field, so his best bet is in the intermediate.

Tom Brady historically has thrown the ball well to the slot position, and Chris Godwin plays that position for the Buccaneers. If you're looking for a 'safe' play from this game, Chris Godwin is the play.

Tournament: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $K)

DeAndre Hopkins has been the one constant of the Arizona Cardinals offense since returning from his six-week suspension to begin the 2022 season. Hopkins immediately re-entered his Alpha receiving role and began to dominate the targets in the Cardinals' offense.

With Marquise Brown injured, Hopkins may have to take on an even larger role. Some DFS players will fade Hopkins due to Trace McSorely being under center for the Cardinals. While the apprehension is understandable, it provides an opportunity for DFS players to gain leverage on the field if Hopkins can pay off.

