Best Parlay (+429) for Bucs vs. Falcons - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Tampa Bay Bucs (8-8) will visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) on Sunday. Tampa Bay locked up the number four seed in the NFC after winning the division last week with a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay can't improve its current position, but the Bucs will go ahead and start their regulars in this matchup. Despite a somewhat disappointing season, quarterback Tom Brady has tossed 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions while nearing 5,000 yards.

Atlanta had an outside chance of winning the division this season but finished 2-6 after their Week 8 win over the Panthers. Rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder has gotten the previous three starts, averaging 161 air yards and no scores or picks during that span.

The Cincinnati product was responsible for leading the Falcons on a 12-play, 68-yard game-winning drive over the Cardinals last week. Rookie first-round pick Drake London has played well with Ridder at QB, catching 19 passes for 213 yards over his previous three games.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Tampa Bay Bucs Rachaad White Any Time Touchdown (+195)

Rachaad White has become a capable backup to Leonard Fournette this season. If the Bucs decide to sit "Playoff Lenny" at some point in the game, then White should be able to get some runs against a poor Falcons defense.

The rookie has averaged only 3.7 yards per pop this season but has proven to be a capable receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 50 receptions heading into Week 18. The odds of him scoring a touchdown are high, considering that he should get double-digit looks in the season finale on Sunday.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Atlanta Falcons +14.5 (-2500)

Even if the Tampa Bay Bucs were playing for a playoff birth on Sunday, they would be hard-pressed to beat the Falcons by more than two touchdowns. Tampa has yet to beat a team by more than 14 points since their season opener against Dallas, so they shouldn't be able to wipe the floor with Atlanta in a game where they will eventually pull the starters.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Under 46.5 (-132)

The NFC South has been void of explosive offensive play all season, and that should remain the norm heading into this division matchup in Week 18. Tampa has little to play for, while Atlanta is playing a quarterback who is yet to throw a touchdown in 12 quarters of action.

If the Bucs pull their starters at some point, this could quickly turn into a punt fest as Tampa gets ready for the playoffs and Atlanta heads into the offseason looking to improve its roster.

