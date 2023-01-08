The NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Last week, the Bucs, who are 3-4 on the road, defeated Carolina 30-24. Atlanta defeated Arizona 20-19, winning at home 5-3.

On October 9, Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta 21–15 at home. Atlanta scored 15 baskets in the fourth quarter to come back from a 21-point hole, but their effort fell short.

Grady Jarrett, an Atlanta defensive lineman, was given a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty, which gave Tampa Bay the opportunity to end the game early. Tom Brady of the Bucs has never lost against Atlanta, and Tampa Bay is 30-28 all-time against Atlanta.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers +165 +4 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Atlanta Falcons -195 -4 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Buccaneers vs Falcons Key Stats

In last week's victory over the Panthers, Tampa Bay secured the NFC South and earned the fourth seed in the NFC Playoffs. Brady, a future Hall of Fame quarterback who completed passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns to receiver Mike Evans, helped Tampa Bay score 20 points in the fourth quarter.

In 12 games, Evans has not scored a touchdown before. He became the first player in NFL history to reach that milestone in nine straight seasons to start his career after his 207-yard performance propelled him to over 1,000 receiving yards.

In addition to rushing for 76.4 yards per game (32nd in the NFL), Tampa Bay averages 278.1 passing yards and 18.5 points per game for a total of 354.5 total yards (2nd in the NFL).

Atlanta has lost six of its last eight games and is in free fall. They can only compete for pride in an NFC South race; having recently led with one game left against division rival Tampa. They allow 23.1 points and 370.9 total yards per game—133 rushing yards and 237.9 passing yards—from their opponents.

Atlanta ranks third in the NFL with 159.0 running yards per game and averages 20.9 points and 314.7 total yards per game (31st in the NFL). They are 10th in third-down conversion percentage (41.9%) and has a turnover differential of -4.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Prediction

Atlanta will run it back with Ridder as a possible audition now that they are officially out of the postseason race. Although they recently lost ground in the playoff race, they were once a contender.

They also once had the best ATS record in the league. At 8-8, they still have a significantly better ATS record than Tampa (4-11-1). In Sunday's game against a Buccaneers team without Tom Brady, Atlanta will play with more pride and cover the spread.

Pick: Atlanta Falcons -4 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes