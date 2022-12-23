Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Madison Square Garden plays host to the clash between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks on Friday (December 23) in NBA Regular Season action.

The betting odds and predictions are as follows:

The Knicks are in incredible form. They have won eight of their last nine games. Their miraculous eight-game win streak was cut short by the Toronto Raptors last time out, as they lost 106-113.

It was one of the best individual performances of the season, as Pascal Siakam ended the game with 52 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle played brilliantly for the Knicks, adding 30 points each.

Randle has been in tremendous form this season, playing a vital role in their rise up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 18-14. He has averaged nearly 26 points per game in December, registering six 25+ point outings this month.

The Bulls have gone 13-18 thus far, placing 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a two-game win streak, the latest of which came against the Atlanta Hawks 110-108.

DeMar DeRozan has once again been incredibly consistent for the Bulls. He is averaging 26 points per game on 60% true shooting this season. He has registered 19 25+ point games this campaign, the most of any Bulls player.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out Chicago Bulls Alex Caruso Concussion Out

The Knicks do not have any guaranteed injury layoffs, while the Bulls’ guard duo of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are out.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Bulls +5.5 (-110) Over 225.5 (-110) +180 New York Knicks -5.5 (-110) Under 225.5 (-110) -225

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

New York Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson SG Quentin Grimes (GTD) SF RJ Barrett PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Prediction

The two sides have reversed records at the time of writing. The Knicks have won both of the meetings between the two sides this campaign and look the favorites in this one as well. They come into this game in phenomenal form and have a very solid home record as well.

The Bulls have a lot of turmoil surrounding their lineup and possible trade requests from their stars which adds to the uncertainty. The Knicks should win this game comfortably.

New York Knicks: -225

Poll : 0 votes