Eagles vs Cowboys Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

In a matchup of two of the greatest teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL, travel to Dallas to play the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia enters the game with a 13-1 record and five straight victories, but Jalen Hurts won't be playing.

Dallas, on the other hand, is 10-4 overall and is coming off a discouraging away loss to Jacksonville. The first kickoff is planned for 4:25 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Eagles vs Cowboys Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles +175 +4.5 (-120) Over 47.5 (-110) Dallas Cowboys -205 -4.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Eagles vs Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia at Dallas

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24 at 4:25 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Eagles vs Cowboys Key Stats

Philadelphia will rest Jalen Hurts' injured shoulder this week against second-place Dallas in an effort to be cautious rather than sorry. With only three games left in the regular season, Philadelphia's coaching staff has chosen to start backup quarterback Gardner Minshew against Dallas because they have a three-game advantage in the NFC East standings and a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

This week, Philadelphia's fourth-ranked NFL ground game will focus more on its running backs because Minshew lacks Hurts' running prowess. Given Philadelphia's 11th-ranked passing attack and Dallas' defense, Minshew will probably run the ball more often.

Dallas' loss to the Jaguars likely ended their chances of winning the NFC East this year. Last week, Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime after blowing a 27-10 lead thanks to a pick-six by quarterback Dak Prescott. In total, Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Dallas' renowned pass rush only managed one sack during the contest and gave up 318 yards in the air.

Dallas' 7th-ranked rushing offense will likely attempt to put the Eagles' 19th-ranked rush defense to the test. Philadelphia and Dallas are ranked first and second in turnover differentials this season, but without Hurts' start, Dallas may have the upper hand.

Hurts' potential to scramble is eliminated when he isn't involved in the passing game, which spares Dallas the expense of adding a spy to its defense to counter Hurts' agility.

Ezekiel Elliott and Joseph Pollard, Dallas' two-headed rushing assault, should be able to cause some damage while allowing Prescott to use play-action. Dallas will be more motivated in this game as well because Philadelphia has the best record in the conference and is almost certain to win the division.

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -4.5 (-110)

