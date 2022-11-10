The Charlotte Hornets are on a six-game losing streak that has put them last in the Eastern Conference. They will now face the Miami Heat, who are also going through a two-game losing streak and are positioned 12th in the East.

Miami will host this encounter at the FTX Arena on Thursday (November 10) hoping to end their losing streak and return to winning ways. The Hornets, too, are hoping to put a full stop to their poor form. Their injury list keeps them at a clear distance from better performances. Whoever breaks the losing curse is an exciting prospect to look forward to.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Charlotte Hornets +390 +10 (-105) O 216 (-110) Miami Heat -490 -10 (-115) U 216 (-110)

Charlotte is currently last in the Eastern Conference with only three wins and nine losses. In the 2021-22 season, they finished 10th and clinched the conference with a chance at the playoffs but were not able to utilize it. They finished with an overall record of 43-39.

Their three wins this season have come against the San Antonio Spurs (129-102), the Atlanta Hawks (126-109), and the Golden State Warriors (120-113). Post this win, the Hornets have been unable to register a single win, facing six consecutive losses.

The Miami Heat are also facing a rough patch at the moment. A team that has been consistent for many years now, is facing a tough ride this time around. They have managed to register just four wins so far, including victories against the Toronto Raptors (112-109), the Portland Trail Blazers (119-98), the Golden State Warriors (116-109), and the Sacramento Kings (110-107).

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Miami Heat

Date: Thursday, November 10, 08:30 p.m EDT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Pick & Prediction

Charlotte has managed to win just three games in their last ten outings against Miami, including five consecutive losses. The majority of their games have not been high-scoring but their last encounter almost touched the 260-pt mark.

Charlotte is averaging 107.9 points per game, including 45.6 rebounds and 26.1 assists. Miami, on the other hand, is averaging 108 ppg, including 40.2 rebounds and 24.7 assists. Both teams are shooting close to 34% from behind the arc.

Terry Rozier needs to step up for his team tonight. He is averaging 21.8 ppg, along with 6.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 5 games. It's good to see him back in Charlotte's team and they need him to score. However, Miami looks a little too strong at home for the away team.

Pick/Prediction: Terry Rozier Total Points Over 21.5 (-110) and Miami -10 (-115)

