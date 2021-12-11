Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will make a trip to the FTX Arena for an Eastern Conference 2021-22 matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday, December 11. In the last meeting between the two teams, Miami prevailed 107-104. Gabe Vincent starred with 20 points in the game.
The Heat will hope for a similar result in this clash at home. However, this time they will be a bit shorthanded, and will need the likes of Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin to step up.
The team is coming into the game high on confidence after their 113-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyle Lowry scored 21 and assisted 13 times in the game. He will have to once again put on a show if the Heat is to get to win at home.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming into this game after suffering a disappointing 115-92 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That ended their four-game winning streak, during which they got the better of the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets.
Chicago will look to bounce back from the setback and return to winning ways against the Heat on Saturday.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have six players out of this game. DeMar DeRozan, Devontae Cacock, Derrick Jones Jr., Matt Thomas and Javontae Green will be indefinitely out of the game due to the league's health and safety protocols.
Patrick Williams will be out due to a wrist injury he suffered earlier this season. To add to their injury woes, the Bulls have also listed Alex Caruso as questionable for this game.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo will all be indefinitely out for the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, the sharpshooter of the Heat team, Duncan Robinson, is listed as questionable for this game.
Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Coach Billy Donovan has been very consistent with his starting lineup. However, ever since injuries and COVID-19 hit the team, there have been changes in their lineup and rotations.
In this game, the Bulls will likely start Lonzo Ball and rookie Ayo Dosunmu in the backcourt. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. could share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic keeps his position at center.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have also had to make a lot of changes in their lineup since they got hit by the injury bug.
Against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Heat could start Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro in the backcourt. Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker could share the frontcourt while Dewayne Dedmond starts at center for the Miami Heat against the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s
Chicago Bulls
Point Guard - Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu; Small Forward - Zach LaVine; Power Forward - Troy Brown Jr.; Center - Nikola Vucevic.
Miami Heat
Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro; Small Forward - Caleb Martin; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Dewayne Dedmond.