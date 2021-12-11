Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will make a trip to the FTX Arena for an Eastern Conference 2021-22 matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday, December 11. In the last meeting between the two teams, Miami prevailed 107-104. Gabe Vincent starred with 20 points in the game.

The Heat will hope for a similar result in this clash at home. However, this time they will be a bit shorthanded, and will need the likes of Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin to step up.

The team is coming into the game high on confidence after their 113-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyle Lowry scored 21 and assisted 13 times in the game. He will have to once again put on a show if the Heat is to get to win at home.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming into this game after suffering a disappointing 115-92 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That ended their four-game winning streak, during which they got the better of the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets.

Chicago will look to bounce back from the setback and return to winning ways against the Heat on Saturday.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have six players out of this game. DeMar DeRozan, Devontae Cacock, Derrick Jones Jr., Matt Thomas and Javontae Green will be indefinitely out of the game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Patrick Williams will be out due to a wrist injury he suffered earlier this season. To add to their injury woes, the Bulls have also listed Alex Caruso as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Derrick Jones Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocol DeMar DeRozan Out Health and Safety Protocol Matt Thomas Out Health and Safety Protocol Javonte Green Out Health and Safety Protocol Coby White Out Health and Safety Protocol Patrick Williams Out Health and Safety Protocol Alex Caruso Questionable Right Hamstring Strain

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Chicago Bulls F Derrick Jones Jr., has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. Chicago Bulls F Derrick Jones Jr., has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. Bulls are facing an outbreak on team with Jones joining teammates DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green in protocols. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Bulls are facing an outbreak on team with Jones joining teammates DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green in protocols. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo will all be indefinitely out for the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, the sharpshooter of the Heat team, Duncan Robinson, is listed as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Bam Adebayo Out Right Thumb Injury Jimmy Butler Out Tail Bone Contusion Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out ACL Injury Duncan Robinson Questionable Left Quadriceps Contusion

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris all out vs. Bulls, per Heat injury report. Duncan Robinson is probable with a left quad contusion. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris all out vs. Bulls, per Heat injury report. Duncan Robinson is probable with a left quad contusion.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets

Coach Billy Donovan has been very consistent with his starting lineup. However, ever since injuries and COVID-19 hit the team, there have been changes in their lineup and rotations.

In this game, the Bulls will likely start Lonzo Ball and rookie Ayo Dosunmu in the backcourt. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. could share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic keeps his position at center.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs LA Lakers

The Miami Heat have also had to make a lot of changes in their lineup since they got hit by the injury bug.

Against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Heat could start Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro in the backcourt. Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker could share the frontcourt while Dewayne Dedmond starts at center for the Miami Heat against the Bulls.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Strus got loose at the right time last night. Every highlight in this video occurred in the 4th quarter Strus got loose at the right time last night. Every highlight in this video occurred in the 4th quarter https://t.co/tMq09G1HO2

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu; Small Forward - Zach LaVine; Power Forward - Troy Brown Jr.; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro; Small Forward - Caleb Martin; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Dewayne Dedmond.

