Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum on Monday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth and final time this season, with the reigning champions surprisingly losing two of their first three encounters.

The Bucks won their first clash 127-125 after a game-winning layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo. They then lost the two-game mini-series held in North Carolina. The defending champions will try and even the season series at two games apiece.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently ninth in the East with a 30-32 record and it looks like they are heading for the play-in tournament once again. They are 5.5 games behind the sixth seed and 2.5 ahead of the team occupying the 11th spot.

The Hornets have lost 10 of their last 12 games and are at risk of slipping out of the play-in spots if they don't salvage the rest of the season. Coach James Borrego and his men have the 13th-toughest schedule in the league for their remaining 20 games.

The Milwaukee Bucks, similarly, are also slipping down the standings. They were leading the East a few weeks ago but are now fifth with a 36-25 record. The Bucks have lost four of their last five games and three of those defeats were against championship-caliber teams like Phoenix, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

They have the toughest remaining schedule in the league as they will take on Miami, Chicago and Phoenix after Monday's clash.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Hornets have a relatively healthy squad entering this game. Jalen McDaniels is dealing with a sprained left ankle while Nick Richards is listed as "day-to-day" with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Hornets play-by-play radio announcer Will Palaszczuk announced that Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Rod Boone @rodboone First public appearance for Gordon Hayward since he got hurt against Toronto on Feb. 7. He's in a walking boot but seems to be moving decently. First public appearance for Gordon Hayward since he got hurt against Toronto on Feb. 7. He's in a walking boot but seems to be moving decently. https://t.co/dBKgT2uy5T

Player Name: Status: Reason: Gordon Hayward Out Ankle Injury Nick Richards Questionable Foot Injury Jalen McDaniels Out Ankle Injury

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks will continue to play without Brook Lopez and George Hill. Hill is still out with neck soreness while Lopez is recovering from back surgery. Additionally, Pat Connaughton will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his right finger.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery George Hill Out Neck Soreness Pat Connaughton Out Right Finger Surgery

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will likely deploy the same lineup they used in their last game. LaMelo Ball will start as the point guard and Terry Rozier will join him in the backcourt. Miles Bridges will continue to be the small forward and Mason Plumlee will take on the center role.

PJ Washington has been upgraded to the starting power forward role as Gordon Hayward is out. Cody Martin, Montrezl Harrell and Kelly Oubre Jr. will get the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will deploy their ideal lineup this season without Brook Lopez. Bobby Portis continues to impress as the starting center and will likely play that role even after Lopez returns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will form the forward pair in the frontcourt while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen form the backcourt. Holiday will run the point as usual.

Serge Ibaka, Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Bembry might get major playing time off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

