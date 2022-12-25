Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Chase Center plays host to the clash between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day in NBA Regular Season action.

Here are the betting previews and predictions for you:

The Grizzlies are tied with Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference standings, with an overall record of 20-11. They have been in superb form, winning eight of their last 10 games. They arrived in San Francisco on the back of a very crucial125-100 win over Phoenix Suns, closing the gap at the summit in the West.

In December alone, the Grizzlies went 7-2, with Jaren Jackson Jr putting in brilliant performances. He is coming off an amazing 24-point performance, adding 10 rebounds to go with it.

The Warriors are in a spot of bother. They are currently 15-18 as they sit in 11th place in the West. They come into this game on the back of two humiliating defeats in succession. They were first beaten 94-132 by the Knicks and then went on to lose 113-143 against Brooklyn Nets.

Jordan Poole is having a sensational month, averaging a whopping 25 points per game, in the prolonged absence of talisman Steph Curry.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Shoulder Out Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins Groin Out

The Warriors are in a lot of injury trouble as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are both out while the Grizzlies have a fully fit squad.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Memphis Grizzlies -8 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) -307 Golden State Warriors +8 (-110) Under 232.5 (-110) +240

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane SF Dillon Brooks PF Jaren Jackson C Steven Adams

Warriors: PG Jordan Poole SG Klay Thompson SF Jonathan Kuminga PF Draymond Green (GTD) C Kevon Looney

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Prediction

The Grizzlies should be clear winners in this one. They are in much better form and are in a much superior position in the standings.

The Warriors come into this game with a heavily rotated lineup as two of their regular starters are out with injuries. Although their record at home has been remarkable this season, a fully fit Grizzlies side is too much for them to handle.

Memphis Grizzlies: -8 (-110)

