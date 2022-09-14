Miami Marlins Vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 58 wins at a win rate of 0.408. They have a negative home record of 28-42 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Phillies are in third place in the National League East, with 79 wins at a winning percentage of 0.560. They have a positive away record of 35-31 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

"#RingTheBell" - Phillies

The Marlins have struggled this season.They are not scoring enough and pitching is also a problem for them. Players like Miguel Rojas are contributing to the team in scoring. He has an OPS of 0.610, 6 home runs, and 32 RBIs with an average of 0.235 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 171 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

The Phillies have done well this season. Players have done well in the scoring department. Rhys Hoskins, who leads the chart with an overall contribution, has an OPS of 0.809, 71 RBIs, and 28 home runs for an average of 0.250 this season. Aaron Nola has been solid on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.31, 202 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.97. He has an ERA of 1.04 with 12 Ks in the last seven days.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies match details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -130 -1.5(+135) o7.5(-110) MIAMI MARLINS +115 +1.5(+145) u7.5(-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies best picks

Edward Cabrera will start for the Marlins. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 4.76 and 4 Ks. He has been pitching great this season with an ERA of 2.63 and a WHIP of 1.08.

Kyle Gibson will be on the mound for the Phillies. He has an ERA of 4.57, 118 Ks and a WHIP of 1.28 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 7.20 and 2 Ks.

Both the pitchers have done great but it all comes to the striking force of the game. The Marlins are not doing great and Gibson can exploit it for an advantage. He is the pick of the game.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction

The Marlins have not scored enough this season and are at a disadvantage due to their last game loss. This gives the Phillies an advantage and they are more likely to win the game. They have a strong team of power hitters, and they are more settled too with four wins on the trott.

Prediction :- The Phillies will win this game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy