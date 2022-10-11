NBA Championship Odds 2023: Best Teams to Bet On - Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and More

It's that time of year to start placing your way too early NBA Futures bets for the 2023 Finals. Look no further as we'll keep you up to date and track all of the value for you. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors took another leap into dynasty status last season and will have to go through tough East and Western conferences if they want to hold the trophy again.

2022-2023 NBA Championship Complete Odds

Western Conference: Best NBA Teams to Bet On

Los Angeles Clippers +700 Golden State Warriors +700 Phoenix Suns +1000

Los Angeles Clippers, NBA (+700)

The Clippers haven't had a fully healthy roster in so long that it's hard to imagine them being one of the favorites out of the West. What isn't hard to remember is how dominant a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and (maybe?) It could be John Wall. The newest big 3 in Los Angeles will have a lot to prove early on, but look out NBA if these 3 can hit the ground running. Certainly some solid value for the Clippers this early on.

Golden State Warriors, NBA (+700)

Steph Curry and Co. will have to put this pre-season drama to rest and lock back in if they want to stay atop the Western conference. It's not going to be an easy cruise back to the Finals for the Warriors; there's no shortage of contenders in the West. The same goes for the Clippers when it comes to the amount of value out of the gate, which is not a bad bet. Steph Curry only has so many years left of prime basketball. If he wants another ring, Golden State doesn't have a ton of time left to let the season slip by.

Pheonix Suns, NBA (+1000)

The Suns were able to lockdown Deandre Ayton on a new deal and they'll look to make another Finals run. Speaking of star players running out of time, Chris Paul is certainly on that list. If everybody in Pheonix can stay healthy all season, expect them to be a top 5 playoff team with ease. If Booker can put up numbers similar to their last run, the +1000 odds will be long gone by next summer.

Eastern Conference: Best Teams to Bet On

Boston Celtics +600 Milwaukee Bucks +650 Brooklyn Nets +700

Boston Celtics, NBA (+600)

Leading the way for an early charge out of the East is the 2022 runner-up, the Boston Celtics. The Celtics showed a massive leap in maturity last season and finally took the next step in becoming a championship caliber team again. Tatum and Brown finally had things clicking at the right time. Marcus Smart went above and beyond as usual. Teams have started to figure out Brown in the playoffs, but if he loses the weak handle, the Celtics certainly won't have any obvious weak points.

Milwaukee Bucks, NBA (+650)

Until he falls out of his prime, putting future bets down on Giannis to win any kind of championship will never be a wasted one. They were narrowly muscled out last season as many expected the Bucks to overcome the Celtics, and they'll be anxiously waiting to show they belong back in the finals. The bet that needs to be talked about more than the odds for the Bucks to win again is how MANY rings Giannis finishes with.

Brooklyn Nets, NBA (+700)

The Nets may prove to be a team slept on by all of us if they emerge from the circus show as fully healthy and willing to play. Ben Simmons has now officially returned to the court and had flashes of his old self again. If the new "Big 3" of the Eastern Conference (Durant, Irving, and Simmons) get a full return from each of them, the race for first in the east will be a vicious one.

