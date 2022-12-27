NBA Injury Report December 27, 2022 - Who's In? Who's Out?

With 10 games happening on tonight's slate, it is time to discuss some injuries that can really play a huge role throughout each matchup.

Here are each team's injury report along with their matchups:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward LeBron James Left ankle soreness Probable Point guard Dennis Schroder Left foot soreness Probable Power forward Anthony Davis Right foot injury Out Guard Scotty Pippen Jr G-League Two Way Out Forward Cole Swider G-League Two Way Out Point guard Dennis Schroder Left foot soreness Pr

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Jonathan Isaac Left knee injury Out Power forward Chuma Okeke Left knee injury Out Shooting guard Jalen Suggs Right Ankle soreness Out

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Player Injury Status Forward Julian Champagnie G-League Two Way Out Guard Saben Lee G-League Two Way Out Point guard Tyrese Maxey Left foot fracture Out Guard Jaden Springer G-League Assignment Out

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Player Injury Status Small forward Deni Avdija Lower back soreness Questionable Center Vernon Carey Jr G-League Assignment Out Shooting guard Johnny Davis G-League Assignment Out Point guard Devon Dotson G-League Two Way Out Power forward Isaiah Todd G-League Assignment Out

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Darius Days G-League Two Way Out Shooting guard Eric Gordon Right groin injury Out Point guard Trevor Hudgins G-League Two Way Out Power forward Jae'Sean Tate Right ankle soreness Out

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Player Injury Status Small forward Danilo Gallinari Left knee injury Out Point guard Payton Prichard Right Thigh Contusion Questionable Center Robert Williams III Non-COVID Illness Questionable

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Player Injury Status Center Clint Capela Right calf strain Out Shooting guard Jarrett Culver Non-COVID Illness Out Small forward De'Andre Hunter Left ankle sprain Questionable Point guard Vit Krejci Left ankle sprain Questionable

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Kendall Brown Right tibia stress reaction Out Small forward Chris Duarte Left ankle soreness Questionable Point guard Trevelin Queen G-League Two Way Questionable Center Daniel Theis Right knee surgery Out

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Moussa Diabate G-League Two Way Out Point guard Jason Preston G-League Assignment Out Shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr G-League Assignment Out Point guard John Wall Left knee injury Out

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Precious Achiuwa Right ankle sprain Doubtful Small forward Otto Porter Jr Left second toe dislocation Out

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Devin Booker Left groin strain Out Small forward Jae Crowder Not With Team Out Power forward Cameron Johnson Right meniscus tear Out Point guard Cameron Payne Right foot strain Out Shooting guard Landy Shamet Right achilles soreness Out

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Danny Green Left knee surgery recovery Out Point guard Kennedy Chandler Nasal fracture Out

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Player Injury Status Small forward Dominick Barlow G-League Two Way Out Small forward Keldon Johnson Lower back tightness Questionable Shooting guard Doug McDermott Right knee soreness Questionable Shooting guard Blake Wesley G-League Assignment Out

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Player Injury Status Small forward Ousmane Dieng Small non-displaced fracture in right wrist Out Power forward Chet Holmgren Right foot surgery Out Small forward Eugene Omoruyi G-League Two Way Out Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Right ankle sprain Out Shooting guard Lindy Waters III G-League Two Way Out Power forward Jaylin Williams G-League Assignment Out

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks Injury Report

Player Injury Status Point guard Jalen Brunson Right hip soreness Questionable Shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries G-League Two Way Out Shooting guard Trevor Keels G-League Two Way Out Power forward Obi Toppin Right fibula non-displaced fracture Out

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith Right adductor sprain Out Shooting guard Josh Green Right elbow sprain Out Power forward Maxi Kleber Right hamstring tear Out Point guard Frank Ntilikina Left knee soreness Probable Point guard Kemba Walker Left knee injury recovery Probable

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Player Injury Status Point guard LaMelo Ball Right shoulder strain Probable Small forward Cody Martin Left knee procedure Out Center Nick Richards Right ankle injury Out Point guard Dennis Smith Jr Left ankle injury Out

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Draymond Green Right foot soreness Probable Point guard Stephen Curry Left shoulder sublaxtion Out Power forward JaMychal Green Health and Safety Protocols Out Small forward Andre Iguodala Left hip injury Out Small forward Andrew Wiggins Right adductor strain Out

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Right wrist Probable Power forward Aaron Gordon Right shoulder strain Questionable Power forward Jeff Green Left finger sprain Out Forward Peyton Watson G-League Assignment Out Guard Jack White G-League Assignment Out Guard Collin Gillespie Right leg fracture Out

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Player Injury Status Power forward Domantas Sabonis Right Thumb Fracture Questionable

