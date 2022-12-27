Create

NBA Injury Report December 27, 2022 - Who's In? Who's Out?

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Dec 27, 2022 06:43 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

With 10 games happening on tonight's slate, it is time to discuss some injuries that can really play a huge role throughout each matchup.

Here are each team's injury report along with their matchups:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward LeBron JamesLeft ankle sorenessProbable
Point guard Dennis SchroderLeft foot sorenessProbable
Power forward Anthony DavisRight foot injuryOut
Guard Scotty Pippen JrG-League Two WayOut
Forward Cole SwiderG-League Two Way Out
Point guard Dennis SchroderLeft foot sorenessPr

Orlando Magic Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Jonathan IsaacLeft knee injuryOut
Power forward Chuma OkekeLeft knee injuryOut
Shooting guard Jalen SuggsRight Ankle sorenessOut

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Forward Julian ChampagnieG-League Two WayOut
Guard Saben LeeG-League Two WayOut
Point guard Tyrese MaxeyLeft foot fractureOut
Guard Jaden SpringerG-League Assignment Out

Washington Wizards Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Deni AvdijaLower back sorenessQuestionable
Center Vernon Carey JrG-League AssignmentOut
Shooting guard Johnny DavisG-League Assignment Out
Point guard Devon DotsonG-League Two WayOut
Power forward Isaiah ToddG-League AssignmentOut

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Darius DaysG-League Two WayOut
Shooting guard Eric GordonRight groin injuryOut
Point guard Trevor HudginsG-League Two WayOut
Power forward Jae'Sean TateRight ankle sorenessOut

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Danilo GallinariLeft knee injuryOut
Point guard Payton PrichardRight Thigh ContusionQuestionable
Center Robert Williams IIINon-COVID IllnessQuestionable

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Center Clint CapelaRight calf strainOut
Shooting guard Jarrett CulverNon-COVID IllnessOut
Small forward De'Andre HunterLeft ankle sprainQuestionable
Point guard Vit KrejciLeft ankle sprainQuestionable

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Kendall BrownRight tibia stress reactionOut
Small forward Chris DuarteLeft ankle sorenessQuestionable
Point guard Trevelin QueenG-League Two WayQuestionable
Center Daniel TheisRight knee surgeryOut

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Moussa DiabateG-League Two WayOut
Point guard Jason PrestonG-League AssignmentOut
Shooting guard Brandon Boston JrG-League AssignmentOut
Point guard John WallLeft knee injuryOut

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Precious AchiuwaRight ankle sprainDoubtful
Small forward Otto Porter JrLeft second toe dislocationOut

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Devin BookerLeft groin strainOut
Small forward Jae CrowderNot With TeamOut
Power forward Cameron JohnsonRight meniscus tearOut
Point guard Cameron PayneRight foot strainOut
Shooting guard Landy ShametRight achilles sorenessOut

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Danny GreenLeft knee surgery recoveryOut
Point guard Kennedy ChandlerNasal fractureOut

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Dominick BarlowG-League Two WayOut
Small forward Keldon JohnsonLower back tightnessQuestionable
Shooting guard Doug McDermottRight knee sorenessQuestionable
Shooting guard Blake WesleyG-League AssignmentOut

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Small forward Ousmane DiengSmall non-displaced fracture in right wristOut
Power forward Chet HolmgrenRight foot surgeryOut
Small forward Eugene OmoruyiG-League Two WayOut
Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-EarlRight ankle sprainOut
Shooting guard Lindy Waters IIIG-League Two WayOut
Power forward Jaylin WilliamsG-League AssignmentOut

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks Injury Report

PlayerInjury Status
Point guard Jalen BrunsonRight hip sorenessQuestionable
Shooting guard DaQuan JeffriesG-League Two WayOut
Shooting guard Trevor KeelsG-League Two WayOut
Power forward Obi ToppinRight fibula non-displaced fractureOut

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Dorian Finney-SmithRight adductor sprainOut
Shooting guard Josh GreenRight elbow sprainOut
Power forward Maxi KleberRight hamstring tearOut
Point guard Frank Ntilikina Left knee sorenessProbable
Point guard Kemba WalkerLeft knee injury recoveryProbable

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Point guard LaMelo BallRight shoulder strainProbable
Small forward Cody MartinLeft knee procedureOut
Center Nick RichardsRight ankle injury Out
Point guard Dennis Smith JrLeft ankle injuryOut

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Power forward Draymond GreenRight foot sorenessProbable
Point guard Stephen CurryLeft shoulder sublaxtionOut
Power forward JaMychal GreenHealth and Safety ProtocolsOut
Small forward Andre IguodalaLeft hip injuryOut
Small forward Andrew WigginsRight adductor strainOut

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PlayerInjuryStatus
Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-PopeRight wristProbable
Power forward Aaron GordonRight shoulder strainQuestionable
Power forward Jeff GreenLeft finger sprainOut
Forward Peyton WatsonG-League AssignmentOut
Guard Jack WhiteG-League AssignmentOut
Guard Collin Gillespie Right leg fractureOut

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

PlayerInjury Status
Power forward Domantas SabonisRight Thumb FractureQuestionable

Interested in Betting or Fantasy? Complete this short form & stand a chance to win an Amazon voucher

Quick Links

Edited by Mudeet Arora
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...

Best Offers

View All