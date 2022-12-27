NBA Injury Report December 27, 2022 - Who's In? Who's Out?

With 10 games happening on tonight's slate, it is time to discuss some injuries that can really play a huge role throughout each matchup.
Here are each team's injury report along with their matchups:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward LeBron James
|Left ankle soreness
|Probable
|Point guard Dennis Schroder
|Left foot soreness
|Probable
|Power forward Anthony Davis
|Right foot injury
|Out
|Guard Scotty Pippen Jr
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Forward Cole Swider
|G-League Two Way
|Out
Orlando Magic Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Jonathan Isaac
|Left knee injury
|Out
|Power forward Chuma Okeke
|Left knee injury
|Out
|Shooting guard Jalen Suggs
|Right Ankle soreness
|Out
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Forward Julian Champagnie
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Guard Saben Lee
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Point guard Tyrese Maxey
|Left foot fracture
|Out
|Guard Jaden Springer
|G-League Assignment
|Out
Washington Wizards Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Small forward Deni Avdija
|Lower back soreness
|Questionable
|Center Vernon Carey Jr
|G-League Assignment
|Out
|Shooting guard Johnny Davis
|G-League Assignment
|Out
|Point guard Devon Dotson
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Power forward Isaiah Todd
|G-League Assignment
|Out
Houston Rockets Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Darius Days
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Shooting guard Eric Gordon
|Right groin injury
|Out
|Point guard Trevor Hudgins
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Power forward Jae'Sean Tate
|Right ankle soreness
|Out
Boston Celtics Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Small forward Danilo Gallinari
|Left knee injury
|Out
|Point guard Payton Prichard
|Right Thigh Contusion
|Questionable
|Center Robert Williams III
|Non-COVID Illness
|Questionable
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Center Clint Capela
|Right calf strain
|Out
|Shooting guard Jarrett Culver
|Non-COVID Illness
|Out
|Small forward De'Andre Hunter
|Left ankle sprain
|Questionable
|Point guard Vit Krejci
|Left ankle sprain
|Questionable
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Shooting guard Kendall Brown
|Right tibia stress reaction
|Out
|Small forward Chris Duarte
|Left ankle soreness
|Questionable
|Point guard Trevelin Queen
|G-League Two Way
|Questionable
|Center Daniel Theis
|Right knee surgery
|Out
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Moussa Diabate
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Point guard Jason Preston
|G-League Assignment
|Out
|Shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr
|G-League Assignment
|Out
|Point guard John Wall
|Left knee injury
|Out
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Precious Achiuwa
|Right ankle sprain
|Doubtful
|Small forward Otto Porter Jr
|Left second toe dislocation
|Out
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Shooting guard Devin Booker
|Left groin strain
|Out
|Small forward Jae Crowder
|Not With Team
|Out
|Power forward Cameron Johnson
|Right meniscus tear
|Out
|Point guard Cameron Payne
|Right foot strain
|Out
|Shooting guard Landy Shamet
|Right achilles soreness
|Out
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Shooting guard Danny Green
|Left knee surgery recovery
|Out
|Point guard Kennedy Chandler
|Nasal fracture
|Out
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Small forward Dominick Barlow
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Small forward Keldon Johnson
|Lower back tightness
|Questionable
|Shooting guard Doug McDermott
|Right knee soreness
|Questionable
|Shooting guard Blake Wesley
|G-League Assignment
|Out
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Small forward Ousmane Dieng
|Small non-displaced fracture in right wrist
|Out
|Power forward Chet Holmgren
|Right foot surgery
|Out
|Small forward Eugene Omoruyi
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Right ankle sprain
|Out
|Shooting guard Lindy Waters III
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Power forward Jaylin Williams
|G-League Assignment
|Out
New York Knicks Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Point guard Jalen Brunson
|Right hip soreness
|Questionable
|Shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Shooting guard Trevor Keels
|G-League Two Way
|Out
|Power forward Obi Toppin
|Right fibula non-displaced fracture
|Out
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith
|Right adductor sprain
|Out
|Shooting guard Josh Green
|Right elbow sprain
|Out
|Power forward Maxi Kleber
|Right hamstring tear
|Out
|Point guard Frank Ntilikina
|Left knee soreness
|Probable
|Point guard Kemba Walker
|Left knee injury recovery
|Probable
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Point guard LaMelo Ball
|Right shoulder strain
|Probable
|Small forward Cody Martin
|Left knee procedure
|Out
|Center Nick Richards
|Right ankle injury
|Out
|Point guard Dennis Smith Jr
|Left ankle injury
|Out
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Draymond Green
|Right foot soreness
|Probable
|Point guard Stephen Curry
|Left shoulder sublaxtion
|Out
|Power forward JaMychal Green
|Health and Safety Protocols
|Out
|Small forward Andre Iguodala
|Left hip injury
|Out
|Small forward Andrew Wiggins
|Right adductor strain
|Out
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Right wrist
|Probable
|Power forward Aaron Gordon
|Right shoulder strain
|Questionable
|Power forward Jeff Green
|Left finger sprain
|Out
|Forward Peyton Watson
|G-League Assignment
|Out
|Guard Jack White
|G-League Assignment
|Out
|Guard Collin Gillespie
|Right leg fracture
|Out
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Power forward Domantas Sabonis
|Right Thumb Fracture
|Questionable
