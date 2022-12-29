NBA Injury Report for Today - Ricky Rubio, Tyrese Haliburton and More - December 29, 2022

We have a six-game slate for the Thursday, December 29 slate of NBA games and this should be interesting. This article will be updated as the day continues as teams release their injury report and we know who is in and who is out.
Please note that if a team is on the second half of a back-to-back, they are not required to release their injury report until 1 p.m. local time.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is "still weeks away" from a return and there is no update on Ousmane Dieng as well, as he has not played since December 5. Pokusevski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.
Dennis Smith Jr has not suited up for a month due to a left ankle sprain and has not played since November 23 when he suffered the injury. Kelly Oubre Jr is listed as doubtful with a sprained left hand and has missed one game already with this injury. Nick Richards is dealing with a right ankle sprain and this will be his third straight missed game.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers
Robin Lopez is dealing with an illness and does not get much action when healthy. Rubio is recovering from an ACL injury and recovering from surgery. Dean Wade is getting close to returning from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder as the initial timeline is getting close to finishing this week.
Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a right knee bruise and is questionable for this game as well. Kendall Brown is dealing with a stress reaction in his right tibia and waiting to be re-evaluated while Daniel Theis has been on a week-to-week timeline as he is waiting to make his 2022-23 debut.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics
Los Angeles is completely healthy with no rotational players being listed on the injury report.
The only rotational player on the Boston Celtics injury report is Gallinari, who suffered a torn ACL and is likely to miss all of this season.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors
Kennedy Chandler is dealing with a nasal injury, but he has been given the green light to play. Danny Green, however, is out as he continues to recover from his surgery.
VanVleet is dealing with a back injury and did not practice on Wednesday due to back spasms. Otto Porter is out for at least another few games. Koloko is dealing with right knee soreness and Achiuwa is trending towards returning for the first time since November 9.
New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
Obi Toppin is going to need a few more re-evaluations, so he will be out for a while and RJ Barrett is likely to miss a full week at a minimum. Brunson is questionable after missing their game against Dallas on Tuesday.
Keldon Johnson is dealing with a back injury, but was able to play on Tuesday so signs are looking positive for him here. Doug McDermott is potentially going to miss his second straight game with a knee injury while Devin Vassell popped up on here with left knee soreness.
Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
Jae'Sean Tate, who is dealing with an ankle injury he has not played since October 30 and is eyeing a return soon.
The Dallas Mavericks have Reggie Bullock listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Kleber remains out with a torn hamstring while Finney-Smith is out for another few weeks.