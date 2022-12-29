NBA Injury Report for Today - Ricky Rubio, Tyrese Haliburton and More - December 29, 2022

We have a six-game slate for the Thursday, December 29 slate of NBA games and this should be interesting. This article will be updated as the day continues as teams release their injury report and we know who is in and who is out.

Please note that if a team is on the second half of a back-to-back, they are not required to release their injury report until 1 p.m. local time.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets

Player Injury Status Small forward Ousmane Dieng Wrist Out Power forward Chet Holmgren Foot Out Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski Leg Out Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Ankle Out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is "still weeks away" from a return and there is no update on Ousmane Dieng as well, as he has not played since December 5. Pokusevski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

Player Injury Status Point guard Dennis Smith Jr Ankle Questionable Small forward Kelly Oubre Jr Hand Doubtful Small forward Cody Martin Knee Out Center Nick Richards Ankle Out

Dennis Smith Jr has not suited up for a month due to a left ankle sprain and has not played since November 23 when he suffered the injury. Kelly Oubre Jr is listed as doubtful with a sprained left hand and has missed one game already with this injury. Nick Richards is dealing with a right ankle sprain and this will be his third straight missed game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers

Player Injury Status Center Robin Lopez Illness Questionable Point guard Ricky Rubio Knee Out Power forward Dean Wade Shoulder Out Small forward Dylan Windler Ankle Out

Robin Lopez is dealing with an illness and does not get much action when healthy. Rubio is recovering from an ACL injury and recovering from surgery. Dean Wade is getting close to returning from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder as the initial timeline is getting close to finishing this week.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Kendall Brown Tibia Out Point guard Tyrese Haliburton Knee Questionable Center Daniel Theis Knee Out

Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a right knee bruise and is questionable for this game as well. Kendall Brown is dealing with a stress reaction in his right tibia and waiting to be re-evaluated while Daniel Theis has been on a week-to-week timeline as he is waiting to make his 2022-23 debut.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics

Los Angeles is completely healthy with no rotational players being listed on the injury report.

Player Injury Status Point guard Danilo Gallinari Knee Out

The only rotational player on the Boston Celtics injury report is Gallinari, who suffered a torn ACL and is likely to miss all of this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Danny Green Knee Out Point guard Kennedy Chandler Nasal Available

Kennedy Chandler is dealing with a nasal injury, but he has been given the green light to play. Danny Green, however, is out as he continues to recover from his surgery.

Player Injury Status Center Precious Achiuwa Ankle Questionable Center Christian Koloko Knee Questionable Small forward Otto Porter Jr Toe Out Point guard Fred VanVleet Back Questionable

VanVleet is dealing with a back injury and did not practice on Wednesday due to back spasms. Otto Porter is out for at least another few games. Koloko is dealing with right knee soreness and Achiuwa is trending towards returning for the first time since November 9.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

Player Injury Status Shooting guard RJ Barrett Finger Out Point guard Jalen Brunson Hip Questionable Power forward Obi Toppin Foot Out

Obi Toppin is going to need a few more re-evaluations, so he will be out for a while and RJ Barrett is likely to miss a full week at a minimum. Brunson is questionable after missing their game against Dallas on Tuesday.

Player Injury Status Small forward Keldon Johnson Back Questionable Shooting guard Doug McDermott Knee Questionable Small forward Devin Vassell Knee Questionable

Keldon Johnson is dealing with a back injury, but was able to play on Tuesday so signs are looking positive for him here. Doug McDermott is potentially going to miss his second straight game with a knee injury while Devin Vassell popped up on here with left knee soreness.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Player Injury Status Small forward Jae'Sean Tate Ankle Out

Jae'Sean Tate, who is dealing with an ankle injury he has not played since October 30 and is eyeing a return soon.

Player Injury Status Shooting guard Reggie Bullock Illness Questionable Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith Adductor Out Center Maxi Kleber Hamstring Out Shooting guard Josh Green Elbow Out

The Dallas Mavericks have Reggie Bullock listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Kleber remains out with a torn hamstring while Finney-Smith is out for another few weeks.

