New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 31 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) are currently riding high on a five-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies (21-13), are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 119-106 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Pelicans are on fire right now and back to consistent winning ways following an unexpected four-game skid earlier this month. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have stumbled slightly after enjoying a seven-game winning streak earlier this month. They're now just 2-4 in their last six games.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Pelicans @ Grizzlies

Date & Time: Friday, December 31, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

On the Pelicans' front, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a long-term knee injury. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury. Power forward Larry Nance Jr. is questionable due to recent issues with neck spasms.

On the Grizzlies' end, small forward Danny Green remains out due to severe knee injuries from last season. Power forward Santi Aldama is questionable due to ankle issues.

Player Team Injury Status EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Larry Nance Jr. Pelicans Neck Questionable Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out Santi Aldama Grizzlies Ankle Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pelicans +6 (-110) Ov 235.5 (-110) +190 Grizzlies -6 (-110) Un 235.5 (-110) -225

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Zion Williamson, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction

Both of these teams have had strong seasons thus far, but it's the Pelicans with all of the momentum ahead of tonight's game.

Pelicans MVP Zion Williamson is averaging 26.2 points per game this season. Whenever he's on the court, it almost goes without saying that the team's offense goes up. Defensively, the New Orleans crew have looked solid as well making them a well-rounded unit this season.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are just two wins behind the Pelicans. They will have the home-court advantage this evening and haven't dealt with nearly as many injuries as their opponents have lately. The absence of Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans also bodes well for the Memphis crew mounting a comeback win tonight.

Prediction: Grizzlies -6 (-110)

