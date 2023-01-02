New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-13) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 116-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Their opponents tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (21-14), most recently defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96.

These two teams squared off late last month. There, the Pelicans emerged victorious 127-116. Prior to the Grizzlies loss, the New Orleans outfit was on a five-game winning streak. They'll look to resume their winning ways with another win over the Philadelphia crew tonight.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Pelicans @ 76ers

Date & Time: Monday, January, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

On the Pelicans' front, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a knee injury. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury. Power forward Larry Nance Jr. is out with a neck injury.

On the 76ers' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Larry Nance Jr. Pelicans Neck Out

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pelicans +5.5 (-110) Ov 231 (-110) +175 76ers -5.5 (-110) Un 231 (-110) -210

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Zion Williamson, C: Jonas Valanciunas

76ers - PG: De'Anthony Melton, SG: James Harden, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: P.J. Tucker, C: Joel Embiid

Pelicans vs. 76ers Prediction

The 76ers will look for revenge tonight in front of their home crowd. After a rough 1-4 start to the season, the Philadelphia outfit have turned their fortunes around for the most part. Center Joel Embiid has been the arguable team MVP on offense this season with an impressive 33.2 points per game average. On defense, the 76ers have been solid for the most part but have shown some weakness when it comes to rebounding.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, looked strong for much of last month but did endure a four-game skid midway through. Power forward Zion Williamson has been leading the charge on offense with an average of 26 points per game. Defensively, the Pelicans are strong around the perimeter, but are still surrendering an alarming number of points for such a high-level team. With little momentum right now and Brandon Ingram out of the picture, the Pelicans could be looking at some payback courtesy of the 76ers tonight.

Prediction: 76ers -5.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes