NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Best Teams to Bet On - Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and More

As we roll into week 6 of the NFL season, let's take a look at where the value sits for Super Bowl futures bets. We've seen enough and have enough statistics now that we can start to see who the real contenders are, and for betting purposes, which long shots have some worthy value. The Los Angeles Rams are the defending champions, and based on Stafford and Co.'s performances so far this season, +2300 isn't high enough for odds on a repeat.

Top Contenders to Bet On:

Buffalo Bills +300 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Philadelphia Eagles +700 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +950

Buffalo Bills, NFL (+300)

Josh Allen and the Bills lead the way as the current favorites, and with the exception of a 2 point loss to the Dolphins, they've been dominant all season. The offense produces every week, and if everybody stays healthy, expect to see Allen and Diggs playing pitch and catch deep in the playoffs. The public has been riding the Bills Train heavily this season, and although they prove it on the field weekly, the odds reflect that.

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL (+650)

Next up are Mahomes and the Chiefs. Looking to put some respect back on their name, Mahomes has been leading a forceful charge thus far. They're also almost undefeated, excluding an uncharacteristic loss to the Colts, 40-3. Sitting at +650 because of Mahomes' standards now, that might be the best we'll catch for the Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles, NFL (+700)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are the shiny new toys for the gambling world this season. While leading the Eagles as the last undefeated team in the league, Hurts has also put himself into the early MVP chatter. The team has made a massive leap forward on both sides of the ball. Fantasy football managers should be shocked about the leap Miles Sanders has made. Betting them to win the NFC East seems like a lock, but +700 for the Eagles to go all the way looks pretty.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL (+950)

"Tompa Bay" sits on top of the NFC South with a record of 3-2. In the next 2 weeks, the Buccaneers will take on the Steelers and the Panthers. Don't expect a volatile jump in the line at +950, but those should prove to be two easy games to allow the hectic Buccaneers locker room to lock in and off-field events to disappear. Given that the Bucs would have to go through the Eagles, that line may not move much until the playoffs.

