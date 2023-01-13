Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic (16-26) are 13th in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a win against the Portland Trailblazers (109-106) in their previous outing.
Franz Wagner led the scoring charts for the Magic, scoring 29 points followed by Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 20 points in the win.
Paolo Banchero, who has been the hot-shot for Orlando, also contributed 19 points along with 10 big rebounds and 2 assists. The team is now 5-5 in their last ten games, drifting away from the playoffs qualification. They will now take on the Utah Jazz (21-23), who are ninth in the West and managed a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (116-114).
Jordan Clarkson was the go-to man in the game, scoring 32 points in the narrow win over the Cavs. Lauri Markkanen contributed 25 points in the win along with 16 massive rebounds, which proved to be enough against a strong Cleveland side. They are a strong side at home with a 13-7 record, which they will look to continue tonight as well.
Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz: Match Details
Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Utah Jazz
Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 09:00 p.m ET
Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report
The Magic don't have a lot of injuries at the moment. Bol Bol is probable for tonight due to an illness and Jalen Suggs is questionable due to an ankle injury. Chuma Okeke is out with a knee injury and Jonathan Isaac is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.
The Jazz are dealing with a number of injuries at the moment. Kelly Olynyk is out tonight with an ankle injury and Udoka Azubuike is out with an illness. Leandro Bolmaro is questionable for tonight due to illness and Talen-Horton-Tukcer is questionable due to an ankle issue. Collin Sexton is out with a hamstring problem and Johnny Juzang is missing due to a wrist injury.
Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz: Injury List
Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz: Betting Odds
Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz: Starting 5s
Magic: F Paolo Banchero, F Franz Wagner, C Wendell Carter Jr., G Markelle Fultz, G Gary Harris.
Jazz: F Lauri Markkanen, F Malik Beasley, C Walker Kessler, G Jordan Clarkson, G Mike Conley Jr.
Orlando vs Utah: Betting Prediction
Utah has a strong 8-2 advantage over Orlando in their last ten games. This will be their first meeting of the season and looking at the statistics and current form, the Jazz clearly have the upper hand.
The majority of their games have been below the total line as the Magic have failed to score points. Expect them to struggle today.
Final Prediction: Utah Jazz -6 (-110)
