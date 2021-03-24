Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the United Center. Over the past four games, the Cavs have alternated wins and losses since losing four straight games from March 3 to 16.

As they begin a four-game road trip in Chicago, the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to recover from Monday’s 119-105 setback against the Sacramento Kings. No Cavalier scored more than 18 points as the Kings routed them behind the play of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Chicago Bulls are also coming off a lopsided loss on Monday when the league-leading Utah Jazz routed them 120-95. Zach LaVine scored 27 points with seven rebounds and four assists but was out-dueled by Donovan Mitchell, who had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 24th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 25th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-27) may have one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, but they haven’t given up on their playoff hopes yet. Depending on what happens at the trade deadline, this team can be a dark horse to be the eighth seed in the postseason. Until the Cavs make changes, they will be competitive in some games while they get blown out most times.

Darius Garland #10 brings the ball up court around Dejounte Murray #5. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images.

Losers of six of their last eight games, the Cleveland Cavaliers are built around Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. However, the trio's inconsistency is maddening. The team is capable of beating anybody when the three play well together. However, an off night from either of them often leads to blow-out losses. Coming into the game, the Cavs have a good opportunity to snatch a win against the struggling Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is likely to be the Chicago Bulls' primary target on the scouting report. The third-year guard is the engine that drives the Cavs. He is averaging 24.0 points and 4.3 assists per game in what has been the best campaign of his young career so far.

Collin Sexton had a 14-Point quarter immediately after this picture



Cavs lead by double-digits pic.twitter.com/41eTMWoXPo — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) March 22, 2021

With defenses targeted to neutralize the opposition's best player, Sexton's performance will determine if the Cleveland Cavaliers win tonight. His matchup with second-year guard Coby White will be crucial to the game’s outcome. The Cavs’ point guard will have to make sure he dominates his Chicago Bulls counterpart to have a chance at winning the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Darius Garland l Small Forward - Isaac Okoro l Power Forward - Larry Nance Jr. l Center - Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls Preview

It has been a tough season for the Chicago Bulls, but they continue to be a competitive squad that remains hopeful for a playoff spot. Over their last 11 games, they have won just four times and are in danger of giving up the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference to the Indiana Pacers if they lose tonight.

Coby White #0 brings the ball up the court. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images.

The Chicago Bulls are led by Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Coby White. While LaVine is the team’s star, both Markkanen and White need to be more productive if they want to win consistently. Coach Billy Donovan's comments in an interview reflected the same sentiment about the two players.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is the Chicago Bulls’ undisputed star, averaging career-highs across the board with 28.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He’s also shooting career-bests from the field (52.3%), 3-point line (43.7%) and the free-throw line (86.8%).

Zach LaVine joins Michael Jordan as the only Bulls players with 40 points in 31 mins or less in a game 👏



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/qpzQNamzsE — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2021

However, the seven-year guard’s performance is being wasted without consistent help from his teammates. The Chicago Bulls organization has done nothing to give LaVine the support that he needs. With the trade deadline nearing, the next 48 hours will determine if the 6-foot-5 guard will get an upgraded roster to finish the season.

Going into the Cleveland Cavaliers game, LaVine will match up against Darius Garland, who may not be able to stop him. Fans can expect another offensive explosion from the Bulls guard.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen l Center - Thaddeus Young

Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will want to start their road trip with a win and they have the advantage inside the paint with Jarrett Allen, JaVale McGee and Larry Nance Jr. If they can dominate their Chicago Bulls counterparts, the Cavs have a good chance of winning on Wednesday.

Facundo Campazzo #7 guards Zach LaVine #8. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not known for their good offense, making this encounter a challenge for them. Considering that they are also one of the worst defensive teams in the league, it’s hard to bet on them.

Eventually, the Chicago Bulls’ middle-of-the-pack defense (17th in defensive rating) should be enough to stop the offensively challenged Cleveland Cavaliers (30th in offensive rating) tonight.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Bulls?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game will be televised locally by FOX Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Chicago. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

