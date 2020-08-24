Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - August 25th, 2020 | Game 5

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, 6:30 PM ET (Wednesday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Disney World, Orlando, FL1

The Utah Jazz take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of this exciting first-round series as they look to clinch this series after going up 3-1 in Game 4. It's a do-or-die game for the Denver Nuggets, who will hope to stay alive in this series.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been dominant in the first round of the playoffs after a poor showing in the seeding games. Donovan Mitchell has taken over in all of the games with two 50-point games in this series so far.

In Sunday's game, he had 51 points on 15-27 shooting from the field. He seemed unstoppable as the Nuggets were forced to foul him to slow him down. Mike Conley was the second-highest scorer with 26 points. Jordan Clarkson was clinical off the bench with 24 points on 9-13 shooting from the field.

The Utah Jazz are perfectly positioned to execute a gentleman's sweep on the Denver Nuggets, who are struggling in this series with injured starters. The Utah Jazz will hope to close out this series in Game 5.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz in Game 4

Donovan Mitchell has showcased all his talent and potential in the NBA bubble. He has led the Utah Jazz across the finish line in several close games despite not having Mike Conley for the first two games of this series. His scoring bursts seem to be unguardable as he averages 39.5 points in this series.

His match-up with Jamal Murray will continue to take center stage in Game 5, in which Mitchell will hope to close out the series with a win.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup

Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been suffering in this series without their starters Will Barton and Gary Harris. On the defensive end of the floor, they have been unable to stop Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz, allowing them to score 57.5% of their attempts.

Jamal Murray has been phenomenal for the Denver Nuggets, and put up 50 points and 11 rebounds in Game 4. Jokic had a great night with 29 points as well. While the Denver Nuggets were good on the offensive end, they struggled defensively, which ultimately led to their loss.

The Denver Nuggets are now down 3-1 in this series and will need to step up in Game 5 if they hope to make it past the Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray in action for the Denver Nuggets in Game 4

Despite just returning from injury, Jamal Murray has by far been the best player for the Denver Nuggets in this series. His scoring has been critical to the Denver Nuggets without Will Barton and Gary Harris in their lineup. He scored 50 points in Game 4 and will have to keep up the high scoring to match the Utah Jazz.

Denver Nuggets predicted lineup

Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have the advantage in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. With Donovan Mitchell balling out on the offensive end and Rudy Gobert performing at his best on the defensive end, the Utah Jazz are likely to close out this series in Game 5.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will have to put up monster performances to lead the way for the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets' bench strength will also be put to test in Game 5 after the Jazz bench outperformed them in Game 4.

Will Jokic and Murray be able to hold on in Game 5? Or will it be another Donovan Mitchell show?

Where to watch Jazz vs Nuggets?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on AT&T SportsNet and Altitude Sports. This game will not be broadcast on national television. Fans in India can live stream the fixture on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

