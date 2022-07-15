Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins play the first game of a three-game set today.

The Phillies just dropped both games of a two-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays. They now find themselves on a four-game losing streak.

The Marlins just finished a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The split of that series left them three games back of the Wild Card.

Ethan Budowsky @ethanbudowsky The Marlins have 3 All-Stars and are 3 games under .500, 12 back in the division, 4 back in the Wild Card, have a +2 run differential and an exactly league average (100 wRC+) offense. They need to make a move and a big one. They can be in this if they want to. The Marlins have 3 All-Stars and are 3 games under .500, 12 back in the division, 4 back in the Wild Card, have a +2 run differential and an exactly league average (100 wRC+) offense. They need to make a move and a big one. They can be in this if they want to.

Pitching today are Kyle Gibson for the Phillies and Sandy Alcantra for the Marlins.

Kyle Gibson was experiencing some midsummer blues but seems to be bouncing back. In his last start, Gibson threw seven shutout innings. The Phillies will be hoping his back-to-back horrid starts are now in the past.

Alcantra is the front runner for National League Cy Young. To say he's been electric this season would be an understatement. His 1.73 ERA is the lowest in the National League.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +1.5 (-164) +140 Over 7 (+102) Yes (+118) Marlins -1.5 (+136) -166 Under 7 (-124) No (-150)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Miguel Rojas is having a disappointing season. However, it's the kind of season bettors can get behind. He's been extremely streaky this year, so when he's starting to heat up, it's time to throw the bets down on Rojas. He's managed a hit in back-to-back games and scored a run in two of his last three. Bettors should look for an RBI tonight.

Miguel Rojas to Record an RBI (+195)

Alcantra will enter play with a WHIP of .86.

These are two bonafide studs taking the mound today. Alcantra isn't likely to give up a run in any inning. Gibson should be able to pitch through the lineup before giving up a score. The payout is low, so bettors may want to consider parlaying it with the under or Marlins moneyline.

No Runs in the First Inning (-150)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

Philly needs a win to help in their chase of the National League Wild Card, but taking a win off of Sandy Alcantra is nearly impossible. It's not always a good idea to bet on Miami, but with Alcantra on the mound, it would be inadvisable to do anything else.

Miami -1.5 (+136) & Under 7 Runs (-124)

