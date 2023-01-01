Saints vs Eagles - Who Will Win? Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | Week 17 NFL Season

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles can claim the top seed with a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Philadelphia has only suffered two losses so far this year, but they are still strong favorites to secure a bye week in the playoffs. New Orleans still has a remote shot of making the playoffs, but it needs both a flawless season finale and some assistance.

Saints vs Eagles Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints +200 +5.5 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Philadelphia Eagles -240 -5.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)

Saints vs Eagles Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saints vs Eagles Key Stats

With its playoff aspirations on the line, New Orleans enters this game with a win-or-bust mentality. To qualify for the postseason, New Orleans must win its remaining two games and require Tampa Bay to lose its final two games.

They have managed to maintain their tenuous aspirations with victories against Atlanta and Cleveland in back-to-back weeks. Last week, they defeated Cleveland 17-10 after coming back from a 10-3 hole.

For the first time this season, New Orleans has won back-to-back games after losing 3-9 in their previous 12 contests. Throughout this season, Dalton has completed 66.2% of his throws for 2,495 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

After defeating the Giants and Bears during their three-game road trip in December, Philadelphia lost to Dallas 40-34 last week. As of this week, Philadelphia is still the top NFC club and needs one victory in the remaining two games to lock up the top seed in the postseason.

In his first game of the season, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Without Hurts on the field, his performance suffered as he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Philadelphia, which is now rated third in the league in terms of yards per game, has been among the greatest offensive teams in the league this year.

Saints vs Eagles Betting Prediction

Philadelphia could decide to treat this as a sort of bye week, as they still have a chance to clinch the top NFC seed next week and would then have the first week of the postseason off. New Orleans will be very motivated for this game since a win is necessary to maintain its tenuous playoff aspirations. When I am betting on a road underdog, I want the game to be nasty because they have the rushing offense and defense to do that.

Pick: New Orleans Saints +5.5 (-110)

