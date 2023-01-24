Super Bowl Odds 2023: Best Teams to Bet On

Only four teams are still standing, as both February and the Super Bowl inch closer every day.

Both top seeds are still alive and are facing off against teams that were in their respective conference championship games a year ago. We've seen plenty of games this season, good, bad, and ugly, but these last three should be among the best.

Time is running out to bet on who bettors think will win the Super Bowl. After this weekend, the odds will narrow down for the Super Bowl winner for a final time. Let's break down the current odds for the final four teams.

Super Bowl Winner Odds:

Philadelphia Eagles (+240)

Philadelphia finished tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the NFL this season. The only thing standing between them and another trip to the Super Bowl is a game against the 49ers at home. The Eagles finished third in scoring, putting up 28.1 points per game this season. On defense, they were eighth, allowing 20.2 points per game. They are healthier than they have been for months and have their eyes on the prize entering this final stretch of the NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals (+250)

The second-best odds belong to last season's AFC representative in the Super Bowl: the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have won 10 in a row, a streak that's propelled them into a division title with two postseason wins this year. They finished seventh in scoring, averaging 26.1 points per game. Defensively, they were sixth, holding their foes to 20.1 points per contest. They have a date in Kansas City for the AFC title, similar to last year, this time as favorites.

Kansas City Chiefs (+280)

For the fifth straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship game. They got there this season behind the league's top offense, scoring 29.1 points per game, resulting in a league-best 14-3 record. They have won their last six games, with their last defeat coming against the Bengals in December. The Chiefs have won the most recent Super Bowl out of the remaining teams, and are no strangers to this part of the season.

San Francisco 49ers

Back at the stage in which their season ended last year, there arguably isn't a team hotter than the 49ers right now. San Francisco has won 12 consecutive games. They have the best defense in the NFL, limiting opponents to 16.3 points per game, but their offense is also stellar. Despite starting three different quarterbacks, among numerous offensive injuries, the 49ers finished sixth in scoring, putting up 26.5 points per game. All the Niners have done is win, and two more wins will bring the trophy back to the Bay Area for the sixth time.

