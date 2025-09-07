  • home icon
  After viral 'Phillies Karen' incident, NJ school issues hilarious statement clarifying misidentification of suspected lady

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 07, 2025 18:06 GMT
Images of the woman referred to as "Phillies Karen" (Images from - X.com/@JamesMNHarris, X.com/@gotrice2024)

Despite 12 runs being scored in the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins on Friday, most of the headlines came from matters off the field. In the top of the fourth inning, outfielder Harrison Bader hit a towering home run to left field.

A man, later identified as Drew Feltwell, promptly collected the home run ball before handing it to his young son, Lincoln, which is pretty standard stuff at a ballpark. However, soon after, a woman confronted Feltwell, berating him and his son before demanding the ball back, feeling she was entitled to it as it allegedly landed closer to her in the first place. He eventually ended up giving the ball away.

Videos of the incident have since been doing the rounds on social media, with plenty of fans condemning the woman's actions, and rallying in support of the Feltwells. The woman in question, who remains unidentified for now, has been referred to as "Phillies Karen" by plenty of fans.

In an effort to name and shame "Phillies Karen" for her behaviour, fans have attempted to ascertain her identity. While doing so, some rumors began circulating that the woman might have been a native of Hammonton, New Jersey, employed at one of the town's public schools.

Responding to the rumors, Hammonton Public School posted a hilarious statement on Saturday:

"The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports reporting that she is, are incorrect.
"Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation."
Drew Feltwell breaks silence about controversial Phillies home run ball incident

On Sunday, Drew Feltwell, the man who was involved in the controversial Phillies home run ball incident on Friday, finally shared his side of the story. Speaking to NBC News, Feltwell gave his account of the night's events.

"Soon as it cracked off the bat, it started heading our way," he said. "I picked it up, put it in Lincoln's glove and was hoping he'd be on the megatron, and then she showed up. She reached for my arm and just yelled in my ear. Super loud, I jumped out of my skin.
"She just went on and on. The ball was already in his glove, and she just wouldn't stop. I just wanted her to go away. I had a fork in the road, either do something I was probably going to regret, or be dad and show him how to de-escalate the situation, so that's where I went."

Young Lincoln ended up getting even more than a home run ball as it turned out. In an effort to make it up to the young man, the Marlins gave him a goodie bag and also set up a meeting with slugger Harrison Bader himself, who gave Lincoln a signed bat.

