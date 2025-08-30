"Rob Thomson's like the plate spinner" - Phillies insider gives perspective on skipper's decision with Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler

The Philadelphia Phillies have been trying out a number of combinations in their outfield of late. Depending on the pitcher and team they are set to face, Phillies skipper Rob Thomson starts three of the four main outfielders in his roster: Nick Castellanos, Harrison Bader, Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh.

Ad

Speaking about how Thomson has seemingly managed each outfielder's playing time to perfection so far, insider Scott Lauber likened him to a "plate spinner" at a circus, as he featured on "97.5 The Fanatic" on Friday.

"To me, Rob Thomson's like the plate spinner in the circus. He's trying to keep five plates spinning at the same time, when he knows that he can only really use three of them. For two and a half weeks now, he's somehow managed to do that. He's trying to keep those five guys going at the same time. I think there are going to be nights where [Nick] Castellanos plays right and [Max] Kepler still plays left.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think there going to be nights where [Brandon] Marsh plays left and Kepler plays right. The only constant at this moment is Harrison Bader, who seems to be the center fielder right now, but that can change as well. Thomson's very very aware of the fact that in Castellanos' long career now, there have been really really scorching hot streaks around the bend, right after cold streaks, and he doesn't want to miss that by sitting him [all the time]," Lauber said [5:27]

Ad

Ad

Phillies skipper Rob Thomson decided to sit Harrison Bader in Friday's game against the Braves

Like Scott Lauber acknowledged, though Harrison Bader did appear to be the "regular" center fielder of choice for Rob Thomson, that too, was subject to change at any time.

It only took Thomson hours to do so, as he has decided to hand Bader a breather for when the Phillies take on the Braves on Friday night, fielding an outfield consisting of Kepler in left, Marsh in center and Castellanos in right.

Ad

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

With the Phillies comfortably on course for the NL East title, there appears to be no harm to Thomson's methods for now.

In addition to making sure everyone is well rested for the postseason, this also allows the him to find his best performing outfield setup before the most important games of the season in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More