  "Karen sit down": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper ridicules viral Phillies fan after ball-snatching incident sparks outrage

"Karen sit down": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper ridicules viral Phillies fan after ball-snatching incident sparks outrage

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:36 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls-Ring of Honor Gala - Source: Imagn
Michael Jordan's former teammate weighs in on viral ball-stealing incident during MLB game (Credits: IMAGN)

The viral ball-stealing incident at the Philadelphia Phillies game has now caught the attention of Ron Harper, the five-time NBA champ who most notably won three titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Much like he does when it comes to big events in the NBA, and socio-political issues, Ron Harper chimed in with a quick post on X on Friday.

In response to a video of the incident shared by Barstool Sports' BigCat, Ron Harper criticized the woman who chased down a man who gifted his son a home run ball.

"Karen sit down," Harper tweeted.
You can see a video of the incident below:

His perspective on the situation seems to fall in line with many other fans, who have all taken aim at the woman for ruining what appeared to be a great father-son moment.

Fortunately for the child, while he didn't get the home run ball, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Florida Marlins both made sure to go above and beyond, gifting him with signed memorabilia, as well as a chance to meet Harrison Bader, the player who hit the home run.

Ron Harper's son undergoes surgery ahead of rookie year

Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, Ron Harper's son, No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft Dylan Harper, has undergone thumb surgery.

According to NBA.com, Harper suffered a partial-tear of the collateral ligament in his left thumb during a preseason workout. Instead of waiting to see if the injury would heal on its own, Harper and the Spurs opted for surgery.

According to the NBA.com report from Friday, the hope is that Harper will be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 22, when the Spurs collide with the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite that, the expectation is that he will be sidelined for the team's preseason slate.

With the team heading into what many hope will be a big year, with Victor Wembanyama healthy, Stephon Castle poised to take a big jump, and De'Aaron Fox, whom they acquired at the deadline, now healthy.

Harper is expected to slot into a backup role with the team, which will allow him to get valuable minutes while San Antonio pursues what the front office hopes will be a deep playoff run.

After having their 2024-25 season derailed by Victor Wembanyama's blood clot, and De'Aaron Fox's injury, only time will tell how the season ahead plays out for the San Antonio Spurs under first-year coach Mitch Johnson.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

