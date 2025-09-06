"Karen sit down": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper ridicules viral Phillies fan after ball-snatching incident sparks outrage

The viral ball-stealing incident at the Philadelphia Phillies game has now caught the attention of Ron Harper, the five-time NBA champ who most notably won three titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Much like he does when it comes to big events in the NBA, and socio-political issues, Ron Harper chimed in with a quick post on X on Friday.In response to a video of the incident shared by Barstool Sports' BigCat, Ron Harper criticized the woman who chased down a man who gifted his son a home run ball.&quot;Karen sit down,&quot; Harper tweeted.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINK@BarstoolBigCat Karen sit down…You can see a video of the incident below:His perspective on the situation seems to fall in line with many other fans, who have all taken aim at the woman for ruining what appeared to be a great father-son moment.Fortunately for the child, while he didn't get the home run ball, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Florida Marlins both made sure to go above and beyond, gifting him with signed memorabilia, as well as a chance to meet Harrison Bader, the player who hit the home run.Ron Harper's son undergoes surgery ahead of rookie yearLeading up to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, Ron Harper's son, No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft Dylan Harper, has undergone thumb surgery.According to NBA.com, Harper suffered a partial-tear of the collateral ligament in his left thumb during a preseason workout. Instead of waiting to see if the injury would heal on its own, Harper and the Spurs opted for surgery.According to the NBA.com report from Friday, the hope is that Harper will be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 22, when the Spurs collide with the Dallas Mavericks.Despite that, the expectation is that he will be sidelined for the team's preseason slate.With the team heading into what many hope will be a big year, with Victor Wembanyama healthy, Stephon Castle poised to take a big jump, and De'Aaron Fox, whom they acquired at the deadline, now healthy.Harper is expected to slot into a backup role with the team, which will allow him to get valuable minutes while San Antonio pursues what the front office hopes will be a deep playoff run.After having their 2024-25 season derailed by Victor Wembanyama's blood clot, and De'Aaron Fox's injury, only time will tell how the season ahead plays out for the San Antonio Spurs under first-year coach Mitch Johnson.