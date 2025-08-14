Ex-Mets GM makes bold prediction on Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro's future amid uncertainty in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro has overseen decent success since taking on the role in 2015. The team won the AL East in his first year and have made the playoffs five times, with another AL East title and a trip to the playoffs looking likely this season.
Though the action on the field inspires plenty of confidence, Shapiro's future with the organization is uncertain. In the final year of his contract, talks of a potential extension remain unclear.
Former New York Mets GM Steve Phillips reflected on the matter during Wednesday's episode of "OverDrive." Phillips predicted that Shapiro may become commissioner of baseball at some point.
"I think the best thing for both of him (Mark Shapiro) is that if the Blue Jays keep playing well, they win the division, he's going to get contract offers to stay," Phillips said. "I don't know if it's tied to winning a playoff series or not, and I don't know if it should.
"If they don't want to back him, Mark Shapiro will get a job in somewhere someday. He might actually be commissioner of baseball at some point. He's that well respected around the game."
Mark Shapiro opens up about desire to continue with the Blue Jays
Speaking to the press after the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Mark Shapiro said he is looking to continue his stint in Toronto.
MLB insider Julia Kreuz reported, Shapiro cited his appreciation for his colleagues and the city of Toronto as some of his main motivators to stay put.
"It's not appropriate for me to comment beyond the fact that I want to remain here,” said Shapiro. “And I can also say that both Edward [Rogers, executive chair] and Tony [Staffieri, CEO] have been reciprocal in that desire.
"I've never been a ‘grass is greener’ guy. Twenty-four years in one place in Cleveland and 10 years here now. So it is the appreciation for what I have and the people that I get to work with every day, and the city that I work in, the country that I live in. Those things are drivers for me to remain here.” Shapiro added
Shapiro will be hoping the Blue Jays can remain consistent and win the AL East, and potentially go deep into the postseason, as it strengthens his position in potential contract negotiations.