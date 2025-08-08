"I find out later Aroldis Chapman was a boxer" - Anthony Rizzo admits feeling scared after challenging future teammate to a fight at Cubs vs Reds game

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and reliever Aroldis Chapman have enjoyed plenty of success together, sharing the clubhouse on two separate occasions while they were playing for the Chicago Cubs (2016) and New York Yankees (2021).

Before they were teammates, however, the pair's first real interaction with each other was a heated on-field altercation during the 2014 season. While Rizzo was two years into his stint with the Cubs back then, Aroldis Chapman was still a Cincinnati Reds player.

Speaking to analyst Johnny Manziel on Thursday's episode of the "Glory Daze" podcast, Rizzo gave a humorous account of 2014's events and how he ended up "terrified" of Chapman after later finding out that he was also quite a skilled boxer.

"It's funny," Rizzo said (40:15 onwards.) "It was [Aroldis] Chapman who was pitching [for the Reds]. He's my boy now, I love him to death. We were playing the Reds, I think it was 4 games in three days, we had a double-header. He (Chapman) threw a couple of wild pitches, and I was yelling, and he was looking over. He was staring at the dugout. He went in the dugout, he was chirping, their dugout was chirping."

"I was like, let's go. I don't know I kind of blacked out. I find out later Aroldis Chapmaman was a boxer. Literally a week later, at the All-Star game, we're on the same team. We're in the shower later on, he's just standing there, staring at me, arms crossed, and I'm showering in the corner all nervous. I know he's staring at me, I turn around and give him a little nod. I was terrified. I think I told him that story too," he added.

Anthony Rizzo, currently a free agent, opens about his plan moving forward

In the same conversation with Manziel, the 2016 World Series winner, currently a free agent, shed some light on his plan moving forward.

"[Right now I'm] Just staying in shape, seeing what happens," Rizzo said (52:54 onwards.) "Could be the end, could not be, we'll see what comes.... This year, it's kind of been nice being off, and we'll see what comes next year."

Anthony Rizzo in action for the New York Yankees in 2024.

Rizzo has been a free agent since the New York Yankees declined the club option to retain him in the Bronx for the 2025 season. Many reports linked the first baseman to a fairy tale return to the Chicago Cubs, but nothing concrete ended up materializing on that front.

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More