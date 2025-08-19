  • home icon
  WATCH: Phillies broadcaster drops anti-vegan comment, unexpected philosophy question in bizarre Mariners game stint

WATCH: Phillies broadcaster drops anti-vegan comment, unexpected philosophy question in bizarre Mariners game stint

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:26 GMT
John Kruk Former Philadelphia Phillie John Kruk shares a laugh during lunch at the Law Foundation of Berks County and PICPA Reading Chapter 9th Annual Holiday Benefit Luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Reading Hotel in Wyomissing. Photo by Bill Uhrich 12/2/2 - Source: Getty
Philadelhpia Phillies announcer John Kruk - Source: Getty

As the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Seattle Mariners for the series opener between the two sides on Monday, it was not only the events on the field that proved memorable.

Phillies announcer John Kruk also got in on the fun, as he and his broadcast partner, Tom McCarthy, ensured there was plenty for viewers to enjoy, even when the action on the field slowed down.

In the top of the fourth, Kruk hilariously launched an anti-vegan outburst, while McCarthy enjoyed some cheesesteak in the announcing booth.

"If I ever become a vegan, would you just punch me in the face as hard as you can? Please do." John Kruk said
Later in the same inning, Kruk channeled his inner philosopher, asking McCarthy about how the first-ever clockmaker in human history could have made an accurate estimate of the time.

"So you know how I think of things when I have free time? So I was wondering, the person who invented the first clock ever.. how did that person know what time it was?" Kruk added
Phillies record dominant victory against Mariners to strengthen position atop NL East

As playoff hopefuls the Seattle Mariners came to town, the Philadelphia Phillies knew they had to be at their very best to emerge victorious. Much to the appreciation of over 44,000 fans present at Citizen's Bank Park on Monday, the hosts' best players rose to the occasion.

Facing All-Star Logan Gilbert, the Phils did not allow the Mariners' starter to get comfortable, racing out to a six-run lead in the second inning. Catcher J.T. Realmuto contributed with a home run, while superstars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner enjoyed monster nights at the plate, ending the game with a total of three home runs and eight RBIs between them.

Bryce Harper (L), Trea Turner (R) - Source: Getty
The visitors did respond with a flurry of their own which saw them score seven runs in the late innings, however, it ultimately proved too little too late.

Monday's important victory further strengthens the Phillies' position atop the NL East, as they look to win their division for the second season running. With one of their most reliable arms in Cristopher Sanchez starting game two, the hosts will be backing themselves to clinch the series with another win on Tuesday.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

