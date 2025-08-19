WATCH: Phillies broadcaster drops anti-vegan comment, unexpected philosophy question in bizarre Mariners game stint

As the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Seattle Mariners for the series opener between the two sides on Monday, it was not only the events on the field that proved memorable.Phillies announcer John Kruk also got in on the fun, as he and his broadcast partner, Tom McCarthy, ensured there was plenty for viewers to enjoy, even when the action on the field slowed down.In the top of the fourth, Kruk hilariously launched an anti-vegan outburst, while McCarthy enjoyed some cheesesteak in the announcing booth.&quot;If I ever become a vegan, would you just punch me in the face as hard as you can? Please do.&quot; John Kruk saidLater in the same inning, Kruk channeled his inner philosopher, asking McCarthy about how the first-ever clockmaker in human history could have made an accurate estimate of the time.&quot;So you know how I think of things when I have free time? So I was wondering, the person who invented the first clock ever.. how did that person know what time it was?&quot; Kruk added View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhillies record dominant victory against Mariners to strengthen position atop NL EastAs playoff hopefuls the Seattle Mariners came to town, the Philadelphia Phillies knew they had to be at their very best to emerge victorious. Much to the appreciation of over 44,000 fans present at Citizen's Bank Park on Monday, the hosts' best players rose to the occasion.Facing All-Star Logan Gilbert, the Phils did not allow the Mariners' starter to get comfortable, racing out to a six-run lead in the second inning. Catcher J.T. Realmuto contributed with a home run, while superstars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner enjoyed monster nights at the plate, ending the game with a total of three home runs and eight RBIs between them.Bryce Harper (L), Trea Turner (R) - Source: GettyThe visitors did respond with a flurry of their own which saw them score seven runs in the late innings, however, it ultimately proved too little too late.Monday's important victory further strengthens the Phillies' position atop the NL East, as they look to win their division for the second season running. With one of their most reliable arms in Cristopher Sanchez starting game two, the hosts will be backing themselves to clinch the series with another win on Tuesday.