Prajwal Dev gets wild card entry for Bengaluru Open 2024

S D Prajwal Dev has received a wildcard for the upcoming edition of the Bengaluru Open, scheduled to take place from February 12-18.

Prajwal Dev is among the two Indians in men’s singles along with Sumit Nagal, who recently beat Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park and is currently plying his trade in the Chennai Open.

Tournament Director and Joint Secretary of KSLTA, Sunil Yajaman, said in a press release:

“It’s always great to see Indian presence at the Bengaluru Open; this is our tournament and a platform for Indian players. We have always supported and promoted Indian talent through this event and Prajwal is an outstanding player."

“I’m equally delighted to see six Indian names in the doubles draw which also features the Wimbledon champion. This showcases the high quality of the tournament. Our doubles players have always produced memorable shows here and I’m confident that this trend will continue in the upcoming edition as well,” he added.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, and Saketh Myneni, who also were a part of the Indian team in their Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff tie against Pakistan in Islamabad, will take part in the men’s doubles. Ramkumar and Myneni also won the doubles title back in 2022.

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha ranked No.147 in the world, will partner with Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli.

How has S D Prajwal Dev performed of late?

The 27-year-old Prajwal Dev recently played in the men’s singles in the ongoing edition of the Chennai Open. He was the only Indian to qualify for the main draw of the ATP Challenger event. However, he lost to Sumit Nagal 1-6, 2-6 in the opening round and crashed out of the championship.

On Wednesday, February 7, Prajwal Dev and his teammate Nitin Kumar Sinha also failed to advance after losing the men’s doubles match against the Japanese pair of Kaito Uesugi and Toshihide Matsui 6-3, 4-6, 9-11.