The highs and lows of Team USA at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Team USA have continued Olympic dominance with the highest medal tally for the seventh consecutive time at the quadrennial event. With the women's volleyball team clinching their 39th gold, team USA edged China to win the most number of gold medals to cement the first rank.

While team USA did have a successful Tokyo Olympics 2020, it did have its fair share of surprises and plot twists. Let's take a look at the highs and lows of team USA's Olympic outing.

Caeleb Dressel's five-gold showing

Arguably the best American swimmer after the great Michael Phelps, Dressel thrives in the spotlight. Caeleb Dressel won five golds in Tokyo and missed out on the sixth solely because of a coaching error.

With two world records and two Olympic records added to his growing list of achievements, the 24-year-old has cemented his place amongst the all-time greats of the sport.

"I can be proud of every swim, every effort I put in the water, every mental approach to every single race. I was nervous before races. Every race was not perfect. … Every morning when I woke up the first words weren’t always, ‘Oh, I’m so excited.’ Sometimes it was, ‘Oh f***, this is going to suck today.’ Sorry, just trying to be honest with you guys."

Dressel commented on his experience at the Olympics in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Simone Biles' withdrawal from the team and individual events

Simone Biles on the Balance Beam event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Perhaps the biggest story of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was that of Simone Biles' withdrawal from the team finals and subsequently from three individual events. Biles came into the competition in peak form with strong performances at the U.S. Olympic trials.

After her dominant showing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles was a strong favorite to win multiple gold medals at the 2020 edition of the event. However, she was initially feared to have sustained an injury during the qualifying rounds of the team Artistic All-round event.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

USA Gymnastics later confirmed that the 24-year-old opted out of the events to focus on her mental health. Biles later returned to compete at the Women's Individual Balance Beam in which she won bronze.

Sydney McLaughlin shatters her own world record to win gold

Sydney McLaughlin wins Gold at the Women's 400m Hurdles with a new world record

From making headlines during the US Olympic trials after breaking the world record, to smashing her own record a few weeks later at the grandest stage, Sydney McLaughlin has really set the stage on fire.

Competing against her American teammate Dalilah Muhammad, Mclaughlin bested her own record of 51.90s to a dashing 51.46s. Mclaughlin's sprint from the final hurdle to the finish line was a true spectacle.

Sydney McLaughlin's speed to the finish line was absurd. pic.twitter.com/84gWysq3TS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 4, 2021

Both hurdlers teamed up with 800m champion Athing Mu and the great Allyson Felix to win gold in the women's 4x400m event.

USA men's track team fail to win a solo gold

USA Men's 4x400m team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The men's 4x400m team captured the sole gold medal for the track team. For the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, the US men's track team went home without a single gold medal. With big names such as Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles and Trayvon Bromell, the overall showing was disappointing.

The men's 4x400m relay team faced stark criticism as they failed to qualify for the finals of the event. Iconic sprinter Carl Lewis took to Twitter to express his frustration:

The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay. The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw . — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 5, 2021

Rai Benjamin, who promised stiff competition for world record-holder Karsten Warholm, had to settle for the silver medal. Benjamin, however, tasted gold as a part of the winning 4x400m team.

Allyson Felix - the most decorated American track athlete in Olympic history

Allyson Felix in the women's 4x400m final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

With a bronze medal in the women's 400m event and gold in the 4x400m event, Allyson Felix became the winningest American track athlete in US history, at the Olympics. Surpassing the great Carl Lewis, Felix is now the second all-time behind Paavo Nurmi, the Finnish distance runner who won 12 total medals.

Congratulations @allysonfelix. 35 never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 6, 2021

The 35-year-old hung up her boots after a legendary career after Tokyo Olympics 2020. Felix had come back into prime athletic form after giving birth to her now two-year-old daughter. She will forever be an inspiration to women and mothers all over the world.

"I feel at peace. I went out, had all the confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time around, and it was special."

USA men's basketball team lose to France in opener

Team USA celebrate after their win over France in the finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Although they went on to win their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal, the US men's basketball team began their quest with an upset loss to France - their first loss since 2004.

After becoming accustomed to "Dream Teams" and highlight reels that last several minutes at the very least, this version of team USA seemed weak in comparison. Kevin Durant carried the team to victory, with strong backing from recent NBA World Champion Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard.

The women's team, however, exerted pure dominance, winning their seventh consecutive gold at the event. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became five-time Olympic gold medallists, having been a part of the team since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

