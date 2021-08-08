Top 5 performers from Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball

Kevin Durant starred in the final of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Men's Basketball event to lead Team USA to their fourth straight gold medal. In doing so, Durant staked his claim as arguably the best-ever Olympic basketball player for Team USA. He produced 29 points and 6 rebounds to ensure what is his third medal from three Olympic games.

Meanwhile, Australia defeated Luka Doncic’s Slovenia in the bronze medal match to earn the country’s first-ever basketball medal at the Olympics. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics produced some memorable individual displays, with quite a few of the best performers having to return without a medal this time around.

In this article, we look at the five best performers in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Best performers from 2021 Tokyo Olympics’ Men’s Basketball event

On his way to leading Team USA to gold, Kevin Durant became the highest scorer in the history of the Olympics, surpassing Carmelo Anthony. Luka Doncic produced some elite basketball but could not help his team past an Australian side that saw memorable performances of their own.

#5 Evan Fournier

France’s most prolific scorer at the tournament, Evan Fournier delivered in all of the big fixtures and was the best performer in their victory during the opening game. Fournier produced his best performance in the first game, registering 28 points and 4 rebounds and continued in the same stead for the rest of the tournament.

France were able to register their best-ever finish at the Olympics and added to a solitary bronze with their second-placed finish. Evan Fournier was arguably the team’s best player, and came up clutch throughout the knockouts as well.

#4 Ricky Rubio

Spain v United States Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 11

Ricky Rubio made his presence felt in a Spanish squad that had multiple NBA veterans, including the Gasol brothers. Rubio had an immensely prolific Olympics 2021 run and finished the tournament leading in points per game (ppg), second only to Luka Doncic in overall efficiency rating.

Rubio was relentless throughout the tournament and averaged 25.5 points and 6 assists per game whilst shooting at almost 48% from the 3-point line. He was highly impressive in the loss to Team USA in the quarters and finished with 38 points and 4 rebounds.

