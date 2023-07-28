2023 World Aquatics Championships: Day 5 Final Results Recap

The fifth five of pool competitions at 2023 World Aquatics Championships had the same amount of intense action just like the previous four days. The pool competitions of the World Championships will be held till July 30.

On Day 5, Australia showcased their dominance with Kyle Chalmers clinching the gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle, while their women's team 4x200m freestyle relay title.

Women's 200m butterfly final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Summer McIntosh proved why she is a star in the making in swimming as she swam to victory in the women's 200m butterfly event. The Canadian swimmer won her second consecutive women's 200m butterfly event at the World Championships.

She took the lead at the opening 50m with a split of 27.73. McIntosh firmly held to her lead and was the quickest in the first 150m. Her time of 32.59 in the closing 50 meters was more than enough for the Canadian swimmer to win her first gold medal at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships.

Australian teenager Elizabeth Dekkers maintained her rhythm and caught up to her fellow competitors. She was in seventh place during the first turn but moved to fifth place at the 100m mark. USA's Regan Smith finished in third place with a time of 2:06.58. This was Smith's second medal in the current World Aquatics Championships.

The results of the women's 200m butterfly final as revealed on Omegatiming website are given below:

Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2:04.06 (WJ) Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS) — 2:05.46 Regan Smith (USA) — 2:06.58 Lana Pudar (BIH) — 2:07.05 Airi Mitsui (JPN)/Helena Bach (DEN) — 2:07.15 (tie) Laura Stephens (GBR) — 2:07.27 Lindsay Looney (USA) — 2:07.90

Men's 100m freestyle final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Kyle Chalmers won the first gold medal for Australia on Day 5 of pool competitions at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. The Australian swimmer was tied for seventh place at the first 50m but made a tremendous comeback in the second 50m to clinch the title. His time of 24.11 was quickest among all other competitors in the closing split.

Calmers was able to surpass USA's Jack Alexy who was leading the field at the first 50m of the 100m freestyle. While Alexy won the silver medal, French swimmer Maxime Grousset took home the bronze medal.

Team Great Britain's Matthew Richards and world record holder in the men's 100m freestyle, David Popovici, finished in fifth and sixth place respectively.

The results of the men's 100m freestyle final as revealed on Omegatiming website are given below:

Kyle Chalmers (AUS) — 47.15 Jack Alexy (USA) — 47.31 Maxime Grousset (FRA) — 47.42 Pan Zhanle (CHN) — 47.43 Matthew Richards (GBR) — 47.45 David Popovici (ROU) — 47.83 Jordan Crooks (CAY) — 47.94 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) — 48.17

Women's 50m backstroke final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Kaylee McKeown, who won the 100m backstroke title earlier, was able to claim the 50m backstroke title as well. She clocked a time of 27.08 to win the gold medal ahead of a stacked field of competitors.

USA's Regan Smith finished in second place by just .03 seconds of McKeown. This was her second medal on the fifth day. The women's 50m backstroke final had all of the medal winners from last year's World Championships but none of them were able to get a podium finish.

Last year's gold medallist in the women's 50m backstroke, Kylie Masse finished in fourth place behind Lauren Cox. American swimmer Katherine Berkoff and Analia Pigree of France finished in fifth and eighth place, respectively.

The results of the women's 50m backstroke final as revealed on Omegatiming website are given below:

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 27.08 Regan Smith (USA) — 27.11 Lauren Cox (GBR) — 27.20 Kylie Masse (CAN) — 27.28 Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 27.38 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) — 27.41 Wang Xueer (CHN) — 27.99 Analia Pigree (FRA) — 28.04

Men's 200m Individual Medley final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

That's three in three for Leon Marchand. After winning the gold medal in the 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly event, he went on to win the men's 200m individual medley title as well.

The French prodigy clocked a European record time of 1:54.82 to claim the gold medal. The previous European record time of 1:55.18 was set by Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh in 2009. USA's Shaine Casas was in the lead after the butterfly while Marchand was in third.

Marchand moved up to second place after the backstroke, while Carson Foster claimed the lead. But Leon Marchand surpassed Foster during the breaststroke and once he gained the lead, the French swimmer looked unstoppable. The British duo of Duncan Scott and Tom Dean finished in second and third place.

American swimmers Shaine Casas and Carson Foster ended up in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The results of the men's 200m individual medley final as revealed on Omegatiming website are given below:

Leon Marchand (FRA) — 1:54.82 (ER) Duncan Scott (GBR) — 1:55.95 Tom Dean (GBR) — 1:56.07 Shaine Casas (USA) — 1:56.35 Carson Foster (USA) — 1:56.43 Daiya Seto (JPN) — 1:56.70 Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) — 1:57.37 So Ogata (JPN) — 1:57.82

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

It was a third gold medal of the night for Team Australia as their women's team were crowned the champions in the 4x200m freestyle relay. On Day 1 of pool competitions at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, the Australian men's team clinched the 4x100m freestyle relay and now the women's team has become the champion in another relay event.

Apart from winning the gold medal, Team Australia has set a new world record time of 7:37.50 in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. They broke the previous world record, which was set last year. The previous world record also belongs to Australia.

Team Australia's Anchor Ariarne Titmus clocked the fastest time ever in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. Her split of 1:52.41 was the fastest relay split of all time in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. Team USA consisting of Erin Gemmell, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims and Alex Shackell finished in second place and won the silver medal.

Bella Sims helped Team USA take the lead heading into the final leg but youngster Alex Shackell couldn't hold off Ariarne Titmus as she guided Australia to victory. Team China claimed the bronze medal with a time of 7:44.40.

The results of the women's 4x200m freestyle medley final as revealed on Omegatiming website are given below:

Australia (Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus) — 7:37.50 (WR) United States (Erin Gemmell, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims, Alex Shackell) — 7:41.38 China (Li Bingjie, Li Jiaping, Ai Yanhan, Liu Yaxin) — 7:44.40 Great Britain — 7:46.63 Canada — 7:49.98 Netherlands — 7:52.93 Hungary — 7:54.65 Brazil — 7:59.10

The final of women's 100m freestyle, women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, men's 200m breaststroke and men's 4x200m freestyle relay will be held on Friday, July 28, at the World Aquatics Championships.