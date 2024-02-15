World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 5: Schedule, athletes in action, and more

The swimming disciplines at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 kicked off at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, on February 11 and will continue until February 18, 2024.

On Day 4 of the World Aquatics Championships 2024, swimmers competed in multiple events like the heats and semifinals of women’s 50m backstroke, 200m butterfly, men’s 100m freestyle, and 200m individual medley events.

Additionally, the finals of the men’s 50m Breaststroke, 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, and women’s 200m freestyle took place on Day 4 of the World Aquatics Championships 2024.

Daniel Wiffen, Tomoru Honda, Sam Williamson, and Siobhán Bernadette Haughey emerged as the winners on day four at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in the men’s 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, and women’s 200m freestyle events.

Day five of Swimming (February 15) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 will see the swimmers taking part in the women’s 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, and 200m breaststroke heats. Besides this, the semi-finals of these events will be held later in the evening.

The swimmers from Day 4 of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 will also be in action on Day 5 of the swimming events as they will be aiming for the top positions in women’s 50m backstroke, 200m butterfly, men’s 100m freestyle, and 200m individual medley.

Some top swimmers who will feature in the finals of the Day 5 (February 15, 2024) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 are Claire Curzan, Boglarka Kapas, Alessandro Miressi, Nandor Nemeth, Daiya Seto, Kira Toussaint, and Shaine Casas.

Athletes in action on Day 5 of the Swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Japan's Daiya Seto will also be in action at the event. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Sarah Sjoestroem, Shayna Jack, Kate Douglass, Marrit Steenbergen, Michelle Coleman, Anna Hopkin, Stephanie Balduccini, Ai Yanhan, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Nagisa Ikemoto, Erin Gallagher, Chiara Tarantino, Sarah Fournier, Kayla Sanchez, Kalia Antoniou, Charlotte Bonnet, Smilte Plytnykaite, Barbora Seemanova, Nikolett Padar, Daria Golovaty, Jillian Janis Geohagan Crooks, Maria Daza Garcia, Ting Wen Quah, Elisbet Gamez Matos, Victoria Catterson, Katarina Milutinovic, Amel Melih, Lillian Slusna, Gizem Guvenc, Gloria Anna Muzito, Enkhkhuslen Batbayar, Carla Gonzalez, McKenna de Bever, Beatriz Padron, Emily MacDonald, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Paige van der Westhuizen, Maria Victoria Schutzmeier, Ani Poghosyan, Maria Brunlehner, Sara Pastrana, Ariana Dirkzwager, Rebecca Najem Mezher, Tilly Collymore, Adaku Nkem Nwandu, Hiruki de Silva, Aunjelique Liddie, Ionnah Eliane Douillet, Aleka Kylela Persaud, Mia Lee, Georgia-Leigh Vele, Riley Sofia Miller, Jehanara Nabi, Kaiya Brown, Christina Rach, Jovana Kuljaca, Maria Alejandra Fernandez, Anastasiya Morginshtern, Hayley Wong, Charissa Panuve, Arla Dermishi, Kestra Kihleng, Tayamika Changanamuno, Siwakhile Dlamini, Jasmine Schofield, Rana Saadeldin, Kayla Hepler, Yuri Hosei, Loane Russet, Iman Kouraogo, Imelda Ximenes Belo, Adele Sodalo Agnes Gaitou, Daknishael Bezaleel Sanon, Salima Ahmadou Youssoufou, Mira Alshehhi, Saovanee Boonamphai, Mikaili Charlemagne, Aichata Diabate, Tessa Ip Hen Cheung, Lois Eliora Irishura, Alicia Mateus, Zariel Nelson, Aishath Ulya Shaig, Angelina Smythe, Unilez Takyi, Noor Yusuf Abdulla

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Roman Mityukov, Bradley Woodward, Oleksandr Zheltiakov, Jack Aikins, Juho Lee, Pieter Coetze, Hugo Gonzalez, Ksawery Masiuk, Apostolos Siskos, Luke Greenbank, Brodie Paul Williams, Lorenzo Mora, Andrew Jeffcoat, Apostolos Christou, Adam Telegdy, Kai van Westering, Osamu Kato, Lukas Martens, John Shortt, Raben Severin Dommann, Yeziel Morales, Kaloyan Levterov, Primoz Senica Pavletic, Erikas Grigaitis, Patrick Groters, Ziyad Saleem, Hung Nguyen Tran, Denilson Cyprianos, Diego Camacho Salgado, Farrel Tangkas, Denis-Laurean Popescu, Yegor Popov, Alexis Michel Roger Dodji Kpade, Ahmad Safie, Zeke Chan

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Kate Douglass, Tes Schouten, Kotryna Teterevkova, Sydney Pickrem, Abbey Harkin, En Yi Letitia Sim, Francesca Fangio, Kristyna Horska, Lisa Mamie, Gabrielle Silva, Sophie Hansson, Mona Mc Sharry, Grace Elizabeth Palmer, Sara Franceschi, Ana Blazevic, Macarena Ceballos, Sua Moon, Nayara Pineda, Eleni Kontogeorgou, Nikoleta Trnikova, Byanca Melissa Rodriguez Villanueva, Martina Bukvic, Ida Hulkko, Emily Santos Emily, Hoi Kiu Lam, Nadia Tudo Cubells, Kelera Mudunasoko, Tara Aloul, Maria Corazon Ayson Batallones, Stephanie Iannaccone, Alina Zmushka

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Caspar Corbeau, Zhihao Dong, Jake Foster, Arno Kamminga, Nic Fink, Erik Persson, Miguel Alejandro de Lara Ojeda, Ikuru Hiroshima, Matti Mattsson, James Dergousoff, Denis Petrashov, Carles Coll Marti, Lyubomir Epitropov, Maksym Ovchinnikov, Adam John Chillingworth, Andrius Sidlauskas, Thanh Bao Pham, Sanghoon Lee, Eoin Corby, Vojtech Netrh, Jorge Murillo Valdes, Xavier Yamil Ruiz, Daniils Bobrovs, Matthew Randle, Vicente Villanueva, Denis Svet, Liam Davis, Giacomo Casadei, Jonathan Chung Yee, Jacob Story, Luis Sebastian Weekes, Saud Ghali, Caio Lobo, Abobakr Abass

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Sujin Park, Yonghui Ma, Laura Stephens, Helena Rosendahl Bach, Rachel Klinker, Boglarka Kapas, Dalma Sebestyen, Lana Pudar

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Matt King, Andrej Barna, Sunwoo Hwang, Zhanle Pan, Alessandro Miressi, Nandor Nemeth, Haoyu Wang, Matthew Richards

Women’s 50m Backstroke

Louise Hansson, Theodora Drakou, Claire Curzan, Iona Anderson, Lauren Cox, Ingrid Wilm, Adela Piskorska, Kira Toussaint

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Lewis Clareburt, Alberto Razzetti, Duncan Scott, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas, Daiya Seto, Finlay Knox, Zhanshuo Zhang

Schedule for the Day 5 Swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

The schedule for the swimming events (Day 5) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 is as follows (Local time):

9:32 AM - Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats

9:56 AM - Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats

10:11 AM - Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

10:28 AM - Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

10:44 AM - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

7:02 PM - Women’s 200m Butterfly Finals

7:11 PM - Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

7:21 PM - Men’s 100m Freestyle Finals

7:36 PM - Women’s 50m Backstroke Finals

7:43 PM - Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

8:03 PM - Men’s 200m Medley Finals

8:19 PM - Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

8:33 PM - Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

8:45 PM - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Finals

Where to watch the World Aquatics Championships 2024?

One can watch the World Aquatics Championships 2024 through the World Aquatics website and on Peacock.