"I'm too shy to talk to Andy Murray, when I see him I try to leave the facility super quick" - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva has stated that she met Andy Murray at Wimbledon but added that she is too shy to be around him in the same room.

Andreeva has previously called Murray her lucky charm after she clinched her first senior Grand Slam victory at the French Open earlier this year. The youngster has also stated that she was a fan of the Brit growing up.

After a breakthrough week at the Madrid Open where Andreeva reached the fourth round, she made her mark at the claycourt Major by defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in her opening match.

The Russian star was all praise for Murray's appearance too, telling Tennis Channel:

"When you're here and take a lunch with all these stars, you see Andy Murray, you see his face and he's so beautiful in life, he is so amazing."

The former ATP World No. 1, in a witty self-deprecating response, said:

"Imagine how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed."

With the two players currently competing at the Wimbledon Championships, Andreeva was asked in a press conference if she had the opportunity to meet and interact with Murray. The 16-year-old stated that while she did meet him, she was too shy to start a conversation.

"I met Andy Murray here. But I'm too shy to talk to him. When I see him, I try to leave the facility super quick just to not to talk to him because I'm super shy," she said.

Mirra Andreeva sails through to Wimbledon 2023 3R

Mirra Andreeva in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In her debut appearance at the Wimbledon Championships, Mirra Andreeva has made it to the third round of the tournament, having entered the event in the qualifiers.

The World No. 102 teenager has become accustomed to showing her fighting sport at Majors, having previously come through the French Open qualifiers to make the third round.

Andreeva locked horns with 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday, July 6. She was leading 6-3, 4-0 when the Czech was forced to retire due to a left leg injury.

Andreeva, who was runner-up at the Junior Australian Open earlier this year, has become the third-youngest player in the Open Era (after Kim Clijsters in 1999 and Coco Gauff in 2019) to reach the third round of Wimbledon as a qualifier.

One more win on the hallowed lawns of SW19 will see Andreeva make it to the second week at a Grand Slam for the first time in her budding career. And the Russian is eager to go far as she can at the grass Slam.

"I will just do my best. If I can advance to the Round of 16, I will be super happy. If I can advance to the semifinal, I will be of course super happy. I will just try to do my best, then we will see what will I do. But honestly I don't have any goals. I just play," she said.

Andreeva will face either 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova or qualifier Kaja Juvan in the third round on Friday, July 7.

