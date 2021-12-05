10 highest-earning male tennis players of 2021

Earnings are directly proportionate to success in various tournaments. Going deep into the Grand Slams, the Masters 1000 titles and the ATP Finals lead to big earnings. Here's a look at the 10 highest-earning male tennis players and their 2021 season:

#1 Novak Djokovic

2021 Australian Open: Day 14

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had a magnificent year. He was one match away from capturing the Calendar Grand Slam at the US Open. The Serbian won 27 of the 28 matches he played in the Majors, winning three Grand Slams -- the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Djokovic also won the Paris Masters and the Belgrade Open. His deep run in the Majors was the main reason he ended the year as the highest-earning male tennis player, with a whooping sum of over $9 million, and retained his World No. 1 ranking.

2021 US Open - Day 1

Daniil Medvedev had a fabulous 2021 season. He won his first Grand Slam at the US Open. He also won the Canadian Masters and the 250 level events in Mallorca and Marseille. He was also a finalist at the Australian Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. He ended the year with $7.4 million and ranked No. 2 in the world.

#3 Alexander Zverev

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight

Zverev had the best season of his career. He ended up winning 6 titles (Cincinnati Masters, Madrid Masters, the ATP Finals, Masters 500 level titles in Acapulco and Vienna, the Olympic Singles Gold Medal). He finished his year with $6.4 million and is ranked No. 3.

#4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Two

Stefanos Tsitsipas ended the year with $3.5 million and the No. 4 ranking. A lot of that has to do with the first half of his season. He won his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo. He won the Masters 250 title in Lyon. He was also a finalist at Roland Garros, Acapulco and Barcelona. He was a semifinalist at the Australian Open.

Russian Tennis Federation v Germany: Semi Final - Davis Cup Finals 2021

Andrey Rublev won just one title this season, the Masters 500 tournament in Rotterdam. But he had a deep run in a couple of Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati. He ends the year with $3.3 million and the number 5 ranking.

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day One

Current No.1 Italian male singles tennis player Matteo Berrettini features in sixth place on this list with earnings of $3.2 million. The World No. 7 had a decent clay court season, winning the title in Belgrade and finishing as a finalist at the Madrid Masters. He then had a very good grass court season, where he won at the Queen's Club tournament and ended up as a finalist at Wimbledon.

Great Britain v Germany - Davis Cup Finals 2021

The current British No.1 in men's singles, Cameron Norrie, has had a superb season. The Indian Wells champion ended up with 50 wins this season. He won two titles -- the Indian Wells and the Los Cabos Open. He ends the year as the 12th ranked player in the world with $2.6 million to his name.

#8 Casper Ruud

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Seven

Casper Ruud ended 2021 with five ATP 250 level titles. He made it to the finals in Geneva, Bastad, San Diego, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. He also made the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Masters and the ATP Finals. He ends the year with the number 8 ranking and a prize money of $2.3 million.

Delray Beach Open - Finals

Hurbert Hurkacz, the No. 1 male Polish singles player won 3 titles this season, including the Miami Masters. He also ended up winning titles at Metz and Delray Beach. He was a semifinalist at Wimbledon as well, defeating Roger Federer on the way. He ends the year ranked ninth and $2.3 million to his name.

Next Gen ATP Finals - Day Five

Jannik Sinner of Italy rounds off the top 10. At 20, he is the youngest player on this list. He has won four titles this season, including the ATP 500-level tournament in Washington. He also won 250-level titles in Melbourne, Sofia and Antwerp. He was a finalist at the Miami Masters where he lost in the final to Hurbert Hurkacz. He ends the season ranked 10 with $2.2 million in earnings.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya