10 most significant records created by Novak Djokovic in the decade that was 2010-2019

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Novak Djokovic

Forming the third part of men's tennis' famed Big-3 trifecta, the others being Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic has a plethora of records to his name.

During an illustrious one and a half decade professional career, Djokovic's tally of 16 Grand Slam titles is only dwarfed by those of Federer (20) and Nadal (19). The Serb's 280 Grand Slam match wins are only behind Federer's 357.

One of just three players to play 50 Masters 1000 finals and win 350 Masters 1000 matches, Djokovic's 34 titles in the tournament category is just one behind Nadal's all-time leading tally of 35.

Djokovic's 275 weeks at No. 1 is only behind the tallies of Pete Sampras (286 weeks) and Roger Federer (310). The Serb is one of only two men, the other being Robin Soderling (2009), to beat 12-time champion Nadal at the French Open.

In 2015, the Serb emulated Federer (2006-07, 2009) by reaching the finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments. He also won three Grand Slam titles in a calendar year for the second time in his career (along with 2011).

You may also like: Was Federer of the 2000s a more dominant player than Djokovic of the 2010s?

On that note, let us have a look at the 10 most significant records equaled or broken by the man from Belgrade during the decade that was 2010 to 2019.

#1 Second-best start to a season in the Open Era

Novak Djokovic at the 2011 French Open

Djokovic won his second Grand Slam title and his second title Down Under at the 2011 Australian Open. After beating Federer in the semifinal at Melbourne, Djokovic also beat the Swiss maestro in the final of Dubai and the semifinals of Indian Wells to reach his first Masters 1000 final of the season, where he beat Nadal.

A deciding set tiebreak win over the Spaniard in Miami made Djokovic the first player since Federer (2006-07) to win the Indian Wells-Miami double in the same season.

Advertisement

Onto the clay swing of the season, Djokovic won in Belgrade and beat Nadal for the first time on the surface in the finals of Madrid and Rome respectively to arrive at Roland Garros with 7 titles from as many tournaments.

Fabio Fognini's withdrawal in the French Open quarterfinals prevented Djokovic from registering a record-equaling (McEnroe - 1984) 42-0 start to the year. The Serb then endured his first defeat of the season with a four-set loss to Federer in the semifinals.

#2 Won the longest ever Grand Slam final in the Open Era

Djokovic (right) poses with Nadal following the 2012 Australian Open final

In an epic five-set battle in the 2012 Australian Open final, Djokovic recovered from a break down in the fifth set to outlast Nadal. Djokovic endured a grueling 5 hour 53 minute slugfest to successfully defend his title.

In the process, Djokovic emerged victorious in the longest ever final in the Open Era. The win was his 3rd title in Melbourne and 5th overall, even as Nadal suffered the first of four final defeats in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

1 / 5 NEXT