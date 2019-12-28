10 most significant records created by Roger Federer in the decade that was 2010 to 2019

During a stellar 22-year professional career, Roger Federer has carved out quite a niche for himself in men's tennis.

The 38-year-old Swiss maestro holds a plethora of records in the game. Some of the most prominent ones are his record tally of 20 Grand Slam titles, most weeks at No. 1 (310), most consecutive weeks (237) at No. 1, and being the first player in the Open Era to win Wimbledon and the US Open in five consecutive seasons.

Federer became the first player after Rod Laver (1969) and Andre Agassi (1999) to win the career Grand Slam (the feat of winning all four Grand Slam tournaments) when the Swiss won his lone title at the French Open in 2009.

A stunning run of 24 consecutive final victories for Federer between 2003 and 2005 is unrivaled in the history of the game, while the Swiss is also the all-time title leader at the season-ending ATP Finals.

On that note, let us have a look at Federer's 10 most significant records achieved or equaled during the decade that was 2010 to 2019.

#1 Oldest winner at the ATP Finals

Federer wins his record 6th ATP Finals title in 2011

In his 10th consecutive appearance at the 2011 ATP Finals, Federer beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Rafael Nadal and Mardy Fish in the round-robin stage before beating David Ferrer to reach his seventh final at the season-finale tournament.

A three-set victory over Tsonga made the Swiss maestro the first player to win six titles at the ATP Finals. In the process, the 30-year-old Federer also became the oldest winner at the elite event.

#2 First player to win 300 Grand Slam matches

Federer acknowledges the crowd after beating Dimitrov at the 2016 Australian Open

In the third round of the 2016 Australian Open, Federer beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to move into the fourth round of the tournament for the 14th time in 16 appearances.

In the process, Federer became the first player to register 300 Grand Slam match wins. Following the 2019 US Open, Federer (357) remains the only player in the 300 match wins Grand Slam club.

