10 non-tennis facts you ought to know about Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu created a stir in the tennis world when she became the first player in the Open Era to win a Slam as a qualifier. The 2021 US Open champion also became the player with the fewest Slams played before winning one.

During her 2021 US Open title run, she did not drop a single set in the entire tournament. She defeated Leylah Fernandez in the final and became the British No. 1 with a top-25 breakthrough.

Players who did not drop a single set and also did not play a single tiebreak set en route their #usopen 
1976 - Evert
1978 - Evert
1983 - Navratilova
1992 - Seles
1997 - Hingis
1998 - Davenport
2001 - Venus
2002 - Serena
2014 - Serena
2021 - RADUCANU

Emma Raducanu is only the second British player to reach the US Open final since Virginia Wade in 1968. She played her first match of the season on clay during the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup. At the event, she registered her first professional win on clay. She obtained a career-high ranking of World No. 11 in April 2022 and currently sits at No. 12 in the world.

Raducanu shared her thoughts ahead of the 2022 French Open.

"I like to move because I feel I have a lot more potential physically and I enjoy sliding. So after spending more time on this surface, I am sure I will learn more about the surface and the speed of play. I will have to adapt to the time that the earth provides. I feel like I can really use it and play aggressively while still being able to move. I am looking forward to spending more time on clay in the future," she said.

Here's a look at some non-tennis facts related to Emma Raducanu:

#1 She's a dual citizen of Canada and Britain

Emma Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada. When she was two years old, her family moved to Bremley, England. She holds dual citizenship in Great Britain and Canada.

#2 She is fluent in Romanian and Mandarin

Emma Raducanu during a press conference at the BNP Paribas Open

Apart from English, Raducanu is also fluent in Romanian and Mandarin. This is because her grandmothers are from Bucharest and Northeast China. Raducanu's father is Romanian and her mother is Chinese.

#3 She has aced both tennis and academics

According to Raducanu, since her parents were from academic families in communist countries, a lot of emphasis was put on her education.

The Brit's parents, who work in the financial sector, enrolled her at Bickley Primary School, followed by Newstead Wood School. In the advanced levels of her formal education, Raducanu obtained an A* in Mathematics and A in Economics.

Two A-levels Maths (A) and Economics (A*)

#4 She has played multiple sports

Tennis is not the only sport Emma Raducanu started off playing. Between the ages of five and eight, she regularly did motocross and go-karting. She has also mentioned that she loves horse riding, golfing, skiing, basketball and tap dancing.

#5 She follows Formula One and is a Spurs fan

Raducanu follows Formula One closely and has stated that Daniel Ricciardo is her favorite driver. She said that tennis players can learn a lot from Formula One drivers.

”As tennis players, we can learn a lot from their (Formula One drivers) reactions–you have to see everything so fast because the speeds that they’re going at are unbelievable. Those reactions and instincts can relate a lot to tennis,” said Raducanu.

She also stated that watching Harry Kane has turned her into a Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

#6 She is an ambassador for elite brands

Ever since her 2021 US Open triumph, Emma Raducanu has become an immensely marketable athlete and celebrity. She is a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., Dior, Evian, British Airways, Vodafone and Porsche.

#7 She is one of the two ladies to hold a BBC Sports Personality laureate

Raducanu became the second tennis player after Virginia Wade (1977) to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2021.

#8 She was stalked after her US Open win

Amrit Magar, a Nepali, stalked Raducanu at her home. In February 2022, he was handed a five-year restraining-order. Magar, a former delivery driver, was also sentenced to 18-month community orders, including 200 hours of unpaid work and an eight-week curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

#9 She is an adrenaline junkie

A motorsports fan with a driver's license, Raducanu calls herself an "adrenaline junkie." One of her non-tennis goals is to get a motorbike license.

#10 She is a chocoholic

Raducanu recently spoke about her love for chocolate when asked about her favorite dessert flavour.

“The flavour doesn’t change—it’s chocolate with more chocolate and some chocolate brownies. I’m one of those," she said.

The teenager said she would prefer to celebrate with chocolate rather than booze and loves the combination of dark chocolate and peanut butter.

