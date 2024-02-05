Roger Federer once contemplated the evolution of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic following a loss to the Serb at the Indian Wells Masters.

Federer and Djokovic locked horns in a blockbuster semifinal clash at the 2011 Indian Wells Masters. The Serb claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over the Swiss to reach the final of the Masters 1000 event, setting up a thrilling showdown against Rafael Nadal.

In his post-match press conference, Roger Federer was informed of Novak Djokovic's revelation that, in their initial meetings, he only hoped to defeat the Swiss, but had now developed the belief in his ability to do so. However, Federer disclosed that this change wasn't evident on court.

"Um, no. That's all in his mind. In his play you don't feel that a ball has a bit more topspin or not. It's coming quick enough regardless, you know," he said.

Reflecting on the evolution of their rivalry, the Swiss recalled their first-ever match at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he secured a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory. He stated that, at that time, he doubted Djokovic expected to beat him, and likewise, he never imagined the Serb would win, but their clash still went to three sets.

"As a young player, when we played early on, I can see that. You know, the first time I played him in Monte-Carlo, I don't think he really probably thought and believed he was gonna beat me," he said.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams I was gonna lose against him, and still it was a three-set match. I came out of it and I thought he was a good player. But still you just expect yourself to win," he added.

The Swiss then asserted that it was natural for Djokovic to gain increasing self-belief as their rivalry progressed and they faced each other in more high-stakes matches.

"Obviously with many matches played at the highest of levels, it's normal that you start believing, you know, more. If he weren't saying that, something is wrong with the guy. So all is completely normal, which is a good thing," he said.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic faced each other five times in 2011

2011 US Open - Day 13.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic locked horns five times in 2011. Djokovic defeated the Swiss 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-4 in the Australian Open semifinal, en route to his second title at the Melbourne Slam.

He also defeated the Swiss in the Dubai final, securing a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory. Subsequently, the Serb emerged victorious in the Indian Wells Masters semifinal, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Federer then triumphed over Djokovic in the French Open semifinal, beating the Serb 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5). The Serb emerged victorious in their final clash of 2011, claiming a 6-7(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory in the US Open semifinal. In doing so, he secured a 4-1 winning record against the Swiss for the year.

