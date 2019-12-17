2019 Limoges Open: Jennifer Brady and Kaia Kanepi battle for a second-round spot

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 Dec 2019, 03:23 IST SHARE

Jennifer Brady

Such is the depth of women's tennis right now that two powerhouses - Kaia Kanepi and Jennifer Brady - are slated to fight for a second round spot at a WTA 125K Tournament.

The draw of the 2019 Limoges Open had some blockbuster first round matchups but none as exciting as the ones featuring these two hard-hitting baseliners.

The 24-year-old American, looking to capitalize on her good form, has extended her 2019 season into the 125K tournaments and would be hoping to rise above her career-best ranking of number 56.

However, to be able to do that, she will have to get past a very tenacious opponent in Estonian star Kaia Kanepi. The veteran had a truncated season owing to an injury, but showed signs of revival at the fag end of the year.

Kaia Kanepi

Kanepi is coming in fresh from winning a title at Milovice, and is sure to be in good rhythm. Her game is well-suited for the hardcourts as she can turn up the heat with her huge groundstrokes.

Brady, who has been seeded fourth in Limoges, will have to be at her best to compete against a very aggressive Kanepi. Interestingly, her game is not much different from the Estonian's. While Kanepi does put some extra weight on the ball, the groundstrokes from the the American can also be quite intimidating.

Jennifer Brady

The two have also shown panache at the net over the course of their careers, and there's very little to differentiate them. In a case of such a well-balanced match-up, experience might just be what separates the two.

Advertisement

I will have to give Kanepi the edge in this one, especially if the match goes to a third set, wherein the two-time US Open quarterfinalist can capitalize on her experience. For Brady to stand any chance here, she will have to bring her A-game and really push Kanepi on to the backfoot from the get go.

Prediction: Kanepi to win in three sets.