Wimbledon 2019: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and match timings

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 9 // 01 Jul 2019, 10:53 IST

Can Roger Federer clinch his 21st Grand Slam title?

The grass has been pruned with delicate care. The lawns at the All England Club breathlessly await the arrival of this season of tennis. The third Grand Slam tournament of the year is possibly the grandest if not, the most "royal" in nature.

The emerald green courts of Wimbledon have readied themselves to host the very best of tennis players on its hallowed grounds.

The conjectures ahead of The Championships are one too many with the men's draw proving to be an exciting lure for the tennis fans. A brief jogging of the memory would be enough to reveal that Wimbledon has not known a champion outside of the Big Four ever since 2003 when Roger Federer lifted the trophy for the first time.

Over the years, Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray have taken turns to clinch the much-coveted trophy among themselves. Strangely enough, some 16 years down the line, at least three of the giants remain as the favorites and the top contenders of Wimbledon even today.

On the other hand, women's tennis has been riding along quite the unexpected tide with first-time Grand Slam champion's being crowned at every next tournament. The Venus Rosewater Dish is free from any fierce biased ideas with a flock of talented women players coming into the circuit and managing to outbest each other and tempering the odds of one clear favorite player, making the waters muddy to see.

While Novak Djokovic remains the defending champion at the Big W after he scripted a phenomenal comeback last year by winning the trophy as a 21st seed, Angelique Kerber on the other hand has to be on guard if she has to defend her title this time round.

Djokovic has been unstoppable ever since he won his flair back on the grass courts of the Big W. In hot pursuit of a fifth title here, Novak will be a tough force to contend with. Roger Federer, seeded 2nd, has been enjoying a comfortable spell in his career, having won Halle a week ago.

The King of Grass, at 37, is vying to make his way to a record ninth Wimbledon title and enroute notch a record 100 match wins at the tournament. Rafael Nadal won the French Open and stuck to his staple routine. Although threatened by an injury scare, Nadal is looking for a third title at Wimbledon too.

Djokovic opens his campaign today against Philipp Kohlschreiber while Federer and Nadal begin their bid tomorrow against Lloyd Harris and Yuichi Sugita respectively.

On the women's front, Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams remain the favorites but one cannot overlook a resurgent Ashleigh Barty or a Naomi Osaka either. The draws that have been handed are tough on both fronts- men and women's.

Only the end of this fortnight will reveal if the King of Grass manages to prevail or Nadal or Djokovic magically triumph or even more extraordinarily, Wimbledon finds a new champion to crown.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2019

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: Matches begin from 4:00 PM IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.