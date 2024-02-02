Thailand Open 2024: Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Wang Xinyu vs (7) Yulia Putintseva
Date: February 2, 2024
Tournament: Thailand Open
Round: Quarter-final
Venue: True Arena Hua Hin, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Hard (Outdoor)
Prize money: $267,082
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva preview
Third seed Wang Xinyu will take on seventh seed Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Thailand Open on Friday, February 2.
Wang Xinyu and Yulia Putintseva incidentally began their 2024 campaigns against each other at the ASB Classic, with Wang winning it in straight sets. Wang was, however, beaten in the next round by compatriot Wang Xiyu 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2). She reached the second round at Hobart International too, losing once again to a fellow Chinese player Yuan Yue.
Wang suffered a disappointing first-round loss at the Australian Open to Diane Parry of France, losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. She began her week in Thailand with a walkover victory over Emina Bektas in round one. In round two, she beat Nao Hibino 7-5, 6-4.
Yulia Putintseva also took part in the Hobart International and made it to the quarter-finals after plowing through the qualifiers. She was also defeated by Yue, who won 7-5, 7-6(4).
Putintseva, just like Wang, suffered a disappointing first-round loss at the Australian Open, losing to Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 2-6, 6-0, 6-3. She's had a tricky couple of encounters in the Thailand Open, winning her first-round encounter against Thasaporn Naklo in a tight three-setter. In the second round, she beat Viktorija Golubic 7-6(0), 7-6(1).
Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head
Wang Xinyu currently leads the head-to-head with Yulia Putintseva 2-0. She won their last meeting at the start of this year at the ASB Classic, 6-4, 7-5.
Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva odds
(Odds to be added once made available)
Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva prediction
Both Wang Xinyu and Yulia Putintseva come into their quarter-final encounter on the back of an impressive couple of victories at the event.
Wang has looked solid on serve throughout the tournament and has converted breakpoint chances brilliantly. Putintseva too has looked great returning and has dominated proceedings from the baseline in her opening two matches.
Wang has a slight upper hand having spent a lot less time on court as compared to Putintseva. Both players will look to keep points short and capitalize on their opponent's serve and errors.
While Wang looks like the favorite based on their head-to-head, there is no discounting a surprise from the action-packed Putintseva, who can blow most people off the court on her day.
Pick: Wang Xinyu to win in straight sets.