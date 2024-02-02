Thailand Open 2024: Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Wang Xinyu vs (7) Yulia Putintseva

Date: February 2, 2024

Tournament: Thailand Open

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: True Arena Hua Hin, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Wang Xinyu at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Third seed Wang Xinyu will take on seventh seed Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Thailand Open on Friday, February 2.

Wang Xinyu and Yulia Putintseva incidentally began their 2024 campaigns against each other at the ASB Classic, with Wang winning it in straight sets. Wang was, however, beaten in the next round by compatriot Wang Xiyu 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2). She reached the second round at Hobart International too, losing once again to a fellow Chinese player Yuan Yue.

Wang suffered a disappointing first-round loss at the Australian Open to Diane Parry of France, losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. She began her week in Thailand with a walkover victory over Emina Bektas in round one. In round two, she beat Nao Hibino 7-5, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva also took part in the Hobart International and made it to the quarter-finals after plowing through the qualifiers. She was also defeated by Yue, who won 7-5, 7-6(4).

Putintseva, just like Wang, suffered a disappointing first-round loss at the Australian Open, losing to Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 2-6, 6-0, 6-3. She's had a tricky couple of encounters in the Thailand Open, winning her first-round encounter against Thasaporn Naklo in a tight three-setter. In the second round, she beat Viktorija Golubic 7-6(0), 7-6(1).

Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Wang Xinyu currently leads the head-to-head with Yulia Putintseva 2-0. She won their last meeting at the start of this year at the ASB Classic, 6-4, 7-5.

Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Wang Xinyu Yulia Putintseva

(Odds to be added once made available)

Wang Xinyu vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup - Getty Images

Both Wang Xinyu and Yulia Putintseva come into their quarter-final encounter on the back of an impressive couple of victories at the event.

Wang has looked solid on serve throughout the tournament and has converted breakpoint chances brilliantly. Putintseva too has looked great returning and has dominated proceedings from the baseline in her opening two matches.

Wang has a slight upper hand having spent a lot less time on court as compared to Putintseva. Both players will look to keep points short and capitalize on their opponent's serve and errors.

While Wang looks like the favorite based on their head-to-head, there is no discounting a surprise from the action-packed Putintseva, who can blow most people off the court on her day.

Pick: Wang Xinyu to win in straight sets.