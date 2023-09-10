3 American teenagers to win the US Open ft. Coco Gauff

Winning a Grand Slam title is never easy, especially the US Open, which is played towards the end of a gruelling season. Players are often injured and tired after being on the road for so long and the conditions don't make it easy either.

Mostly, it's the seasoned veterans who have managed to triumph here, but at times a fresh faced youngster has managed to emerge victorious. The inexperience of youth makes it difficult for many young folks to play their best tennis across seven matches to win a Major.

Though the bravado and lack of expectations certainly makes up for it. Everyone loves to cheer for an underdog as well. On that note, here are three instances when an American teenager managed to go all the way at the US Open:

#1 - Tracy Austin (1979 and 1981)

Tracy Austin at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala.

Tracy Austin became the first American teenager to capture the US Open title back in 1979. She found success rather quickly as a youngster and racked up four titles in the lead up to the US Open that year.

Competing in just her third US Open, Austin reached the semifinals for the first time after falling in the quarterfinals of the last two editions. She then dispatched second seed Martina Navratilova in straight sets to reach her maiden Major final.

Austin faced four-time defending champion and top seed Chris Evert for the title. The former bested the latter in straight sets to claim her first Grand Slam crown at the age of 16 years and nine months. She still holds the record for the youngest ever US Open champion.

Austin's title defense was ended by Evert in the semifinals the following year. However, she won the title over Martina Navratilova in the final in 1981, making it her second triumph in New York as a teen.

#2 - Serena Williams (1999)

Serena Williams at the 2014 US Open.

1999 was Serena Williams' second year competing on the WTA tour. By the time the US Open came around, she had already established herself as a top 10 player and won three titles during the season. She had also nabbed the women's doubles crown at the French Open with sister Venus Williams.

Williams made the last eight of a Major for the first time at the US Open following wins over Kimberly Po, Jelena Kostanic, Kim Clijsters and Conchita Martinez. The American then defeated Monica Seles to reach her first Major semifinal.

Williams then ousted defending champion Lindsay Davenport in three sets to book her spot in the final, where she faced World No. 1 Martina Hingis. The American defeated her opponent in two competitive sets to capture her first Grand Slam title at the age of 17 years and 11 months.

Williams would go on to win the US Open five more times during her career, for a joint record of six titles with Chris Evert at the venue. She has also won a couple of doubles titles in New York and a mixed doubles title as well.

#3 - Coco Gauff (2023)

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff reached her maiden Grand Slam final in singles at last year's French Open, but went down to Iga Swiatek. This year, while she had notched up respectable results, a first-round exit from Wimbledon marked a low point for her.

The loss proved to be a turning point for Gauff as she rose from the ashes like a phoenix. She immediately captured her biggest career title up to that point at the WTA 500 event in Washington. Her winning ways came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Gauff then claimed the title in Cincinnati, which then became her biggest career triumph. Her stellar performances made her a favorite to go all the way in New York and she did just that.

Gauff staged a comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win her first Grand Slam title at the age of 19 years and six months. She became the third American woman to win the title here as a teen.

The victory was a long time in the making. Gauff became an overnight sensation with her fourth-round run at the 2019 Wimbledon as a 15-year old. She was pegged as a Major winner since then and has now fulfilled that promise. Her triumph is certainly the first of many more to come in the future.

